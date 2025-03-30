Jinger Duggar welcomes baby boy — Here’s what we know

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are officially parents of three.

The Counting On star and her husband welcomed their third child, a baby boy.

She announced her pregnancy last fall and has kept followers updated throughout her journey.

Michelle Duggar arrived in California to be there for her daughter. Jeremy’s mom was also on the West Coast to help care for Felicity and Evangeline while they went to the hospital.

The birth of baby boy Vuolo was announced, and mom and baby are doing well.

Here’s what we know about Jinger and Jeremy’s new baby.

Baby boy Vuolo’s details

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo shared a new vlog in which they welcomed their little one. They talked about him being born “yesterday,” and it looks like his birthday is March 29.

He weighed in at eight pounds one ounce and was 21 inches long. He already has a head of hair.

The couple named their baby boy Finnegan Charles Vuolo. They will call him Finn, and his middle name is from Jeremy’s side of the family.

Michelle Duggar was there when Jinger welcomed Finn, while Jeremy’s parents watched Felicity and Evangeline. The family visited after his birth, and the girls were excited to see their little brother.

Jinger revealed that more updates will come, including their birth story and other events from welcoming Finn into the world.

Jinger Duggar’s pregnancy

Jinger Duggar found out she was pregnant just before her mom and sisters came to California for Jana Duggar’s Bachelorette celebrations.

When she returned home to Arkansas weeks later, Jinger and a few of her sisters visited a place where she did a blood test to determine the baby’s gender.

Naturally, many assumed Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo would have another girl, but that wasn’t the case. Jessa Duggar revealed to her sister and brother-in-law that they were expecting a little boy.

Jinger told her family when she was in town for her birthday celebration before Christmas. Many of her siblings showed up; it was the perfect time to share the news.

The couple had been doing a baby watch week, which kicked off over the weekend. Jinger had been updating her followers on what she was doing while waiting for her son’s arrival, including some retail therapy with her mom.

We wish the best for Jinger, Jeremy, Felicity, Evangeline, and Baby Vuolo as they navigate life with a newborn and adjust to being a family of five.

