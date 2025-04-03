Michelle Duggar remains in California after Jinger Duggar welcomes son

Jinger Duggar is soaking in the newborn moments with her son, Finnegan Charles Vuolo.

He was born last weekend, just one day after Jinger’s due date.

Since then, things have been a whirlwind.

Michelle Duggar arrived in California nearly a week before Finn was born, and it appears that she plans to stick around for a while.

During a recent Q&A session, Jinger hosted on Instagram, the Counting On star answered questions sent in by followers.

One of them was about whether the grandmas were still in town.

It’s been over a week since Michelle Duggar arrived in California to be present for the birth of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s first son.

She attends several of the births of her grandchildren and often helps with the recovery process with her daughters.

This time is no different.

When Jinger was asked whether grandma was still there, she replied with a sweet photo of her and Michelle together as they gazed at Finn.

While Jeremy’s parents left earlier in the week, Michelle is sticking around. Jinger did not disclose when her mom would be headed back to Arkansas.

She revealed that Michelle was helping her recover and the late nights with Finn. Jinger also acknowledged the community support they have.

Jinger Duggar and Michelle Duggar have a complicated relationship

Things haven’t always been easy as an adult between Jinger Duggar and her mom, Michelle Duggar.

When Jinger married Jeremy Vuolo, she began wearing pants and shorts, which complicated things between her and her parents. She was raised to wear only skirts and dresses, as pants were considered immodest.

She also decided to write a book about moving away from the teachings of Bill Gothard and untangling what she was raised to believe versus what was in the Bible.

However, Michelle has always kept a relationship with her daughter, even if it was at arm’s length. She attended the births of Jinger’s children and even visited with some of the older siblings between Evangeline and Finn’s births.

Things seem to have settled between the mother and daughter, and in more recent months, Jinger has had nothing but high praise for her mother, realizing that she tried her best despite what happened in the home growing up.

It’s unclear how long Michelle will remain in California, but we suspect it will be at least through the weekend.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.