Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson talks about Phil Robertson’s impact as Alzheimer’s diagnosis goes public

The Robertson family revealed that patriarch Phil Robertson wasn’t in good health just a few days ago.

As news of a Duck Dynasty reboot continues heating up, the family decided to open up about Phil and what he has been battling recently.

On the Unashamed with The Robertson Family podcast, it was revealed that Phil has been battling Alzheimer’s, and things are continuing to decline.

Not only that, but he also has a blood disorder that has complicated things for the once vibrant reality TV star.

Once the news was made public and publications began to pick it up, Sadie Robertson Huff felt it was “overwhelming” that such bad news had been made public.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson has a unique relationship with her grandpa.

Sadie Robertson Huff talks about Phil Robertson’s Alzheimer’s battle

On Instagram, Sadie Robertson Huff shared a photo of herself as a young girl with her grandpa, Phil Robertson.

She lovingly gazed at her grandpa, who was likely imparting his years of wisdom to her.

The caption of the photo was long, acknowledging her struggle with the realization that Phil’s diagnosis being public makes it more “real.” However, Sadie wrote, “I’m genuinely so thankful my family chose to make our life public because of how incredible it is that so many people know my grandpa!”

Phil and his testimony were a huge part of Duck Dynasty. The family ended every episode with a prayer, and the patriarch reached many people by spreading the Word.

Acknowledging that she has been sad for the days they are facing, Sadie also revealed she is rewatching Duck Dynasty for the first time. The family has five years of memories, including many hours of Phil, to cherish.

Duck Dynasty reboot

With another show for the Robertson family coming, there is speculation about how much Phil Robertson would be involved — if at all.

The family confirmed he wants to be a part of it, but recent changes in pain levels and other health developments have complicated things.

However, the Robertson brothers are dedicated to keeping their father’s legacy alive and upholding their faith.

Uncle Si Robertson’s fans were worried when a Thanksgiving photo of him wearing oxygen popped up. He has had breathing issues since contracting COVID-19 but otherwise appears to be okay.

Sadie Robertson Huff loves her grandpa, and she is thankful for the memories she has with him and for his reach to millions over the years her family has been on television.