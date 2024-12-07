Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, ‘not doing well’

A Duck Dynasty reboot is in the works at A&E, but not everyone may make a TV return.

The reboot was announced when Willie Robertson recently sat down with Tucker Carlson. He revealed the family would be working with the network again on something similar to a Duck Dynasty “the next generation” show.

Speculation has been rife about who would return to the show, who it would focus on, and more.

While it seemed like a no-brainer for everyone to participate, patriarch Phil Robertson may not be in the show.

In a recent Unashamed with The Robertson Family podcast episode, Jase Robertson shared information about his father.

And things aren’t looking good.

Phil Robertson diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and blood disease

The patriarch of the Robertson family isn’t doing well these days.

Jase Robertson revealed his 78-year-old father, Phil Robertson, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

As if that wasn’t enough, there is also a blood disease the Duck Dynasty star is dealing with, and it’s wreaking havoc on his health.

Phil wasn’t on the podcast, but Jase assured listeners that Phil wants to return to the show. However, given his current challenges, that may not be possible.

The reality TV star is barely able to walk these days, and the pain is hard for him to deal with.

Things appear to be worsening for Phil, but Jase said the family is appreciative of the prayers and well wishes being sent for his dad as they navigate what is happening with his health.

Duck Dynasty viewers worried about Miss Kay and Uncle Si

Phil Robertson’s health has been a concern, but recently, Miss Kay Robertson and Uncle Si Robertson have also been discussed.

After Willie Robertson spoke to Tucker Carlson, some people took his comments wrong, believing that Miss Kay had passed away and there was no announcement. That is not the case, though. She is alive and well, likely spending much of her time caring for her ailing husband.

As for Uncle Si, Jep Robertson shared a photo of the Robertson men on Thanksgiving, sparking concern for the fan favorite. Uncle Si was wearing oxygen, which confused and worried followers. Thankfully, the Duck Dynasty star only wears it occasionally, a new development since he battled COVID-19.

Despite all the health struggles the Robertson family is currently dealing with, they look forward to being back in production “soon.” No definitive date has been revealed, but we suspect things will pick up after the holidays.