Did Miss Kay from Duck Dynasty die? Here’s why fans are confused

Duck Dynasty has a huge fanbase despite no longer airing on A&E.

When Duck Dynasty debuted in 2012, the Robertson family garnered worldwide attention and from there, things grew exponentially.

Miss Kay won viewers’ hearts with her no-nonsense approach to raising all boys.

She kept viewers laughing with her quick wit and became one of the most adored cast members.

However, there has been concern about Miss Kay after viewers began questioning whether the matriarch passed away. The good news is that the Robertson matriarch is still alive and well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s why viewers wondered whether Miss Kay passed away.

Willie Robertson confuses fans with comment

It was recently revealed that a Duck Dynasty reboot was in the works when Willie Robertson sat down with Tucker Carlson.

He spoke out about working with A&E again, praying with the family over whether they should film again, and ultimately saying yes to going back into production.

However, when Willie explained in detail why they chose to film again, he talked to Tucker about hearing what the show meant to people.

Some of these comments had viewers questioning whether Miss Kay had passed away and no one knew about it.

That isn’t the case, of course, but it sent panic through the comment section of the TikTok video of the clip of Willie explaining that viewers would tell him they would watch with their parents, some of whom had passed.

A few viewers thought that referred to his mom, Miss Kay.

One commenter wrote, “This is how I found out Miss Kay passed [crying emoji].”

A fan worries about Miss Kay. Pic credit: @official_robertthatcher/TikTok

Someone else wondered why “Miss Kay passing” was in the search bar.

Another posted, “he says when my mom passed away it was all we could watch and laugh at…..so idk.”

One more revealed that Willie was discussing what fans say to him and that he wasn’t talking about Miss Kay.

Duck Dynasty fans share their thoughts. Pic credit: @official_robertthatcher/TikTok

Did Miss Kay pass away?

No, Miss Kay has not passed away.

As mentioned above, Willie Robertson‘s comments were recollections of what viewers and fans have told him over the years.

Many enjoyed watching Duck Dynasty with their mothers and fathers, some of whom had passed away. The show reminded them of moments spent with their loved ones, which Willie attempted to highlight.

While it’s unclear if Miss Kay will participate in filming the new project, viewers hope she will appear.