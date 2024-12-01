Duck Dynasty reboot — Here’s everything we know

Duck Dynasty was in a category of its own when it debuted on A&E in 2012.

Viewers were introduced to the Robertson family in all their camo glory.

It ran until 2017 and covered the life events of the Robertson parents, their sons, Uncle Si, and the children.

Since then, there has been plenty of chatter about having the show return, but nothing has come to fruition—until now.

Willie Robertson confirmed that A&E approached the family again, and after some consideration and prayer, they have all decided to give it a go.

Here’s what we know about the Duck Dynasty reboot.

Willie Robertson confirms family begins filming soon

It’s been seven years since the Robertson family was front and center in the world of reality TV.

Despite being several years since it last aired, a huge fanbase still follows the family and keeps up with what they have been up to since going off the air.

While talking with Tucker Carlson, Willie confirmed they were returning to production.

He referred to it as “the next generation of Duck Dynasty,” with the kids being grown up.

Willie revealed they felt the time was right to get back into it after praying with the family and having the kids interested in sharing their lives again.

Who will be taking part in the Duck Dynasty reboot?

Willie Robertson didn’t detail what would happen when production began or which family members would take part in filming.

We suspect it will focus mainly on his family. His wife, Korie Robertson, and their children will likely be the faces of the reboot, with the potential for other family members to participate in the show.

A&E faced some issues with patriarch Phil Robertson toward the end of Duck Dynasty’s run, so it was interesting that the network would be open to a reboot. However, the backlash Phil received for his comments on homosexuality seemingly bolstered the ratings. It isn’t clear if Phil will be a part of the show, but Miss Kay will likely be seen, as she was a huge draw for viewers.

Willie and Korie’s children have grown so much since 2017 and made them grandparents. Sadie Robertson has always been a fan favorite, and we suspect she and her husband will take part in filming.

We will update followers as more information about the Duck Dynasty reboot becomes available. It has only just been confirmed to be going into production for now, so it may see a 2026 debut.