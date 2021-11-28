Willie Robertson revealed if he plans to return to TV after Masked Singer appearance

Willie Robertson as Mallard on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

When The Masked Singer took off for Thanksgiving week, fans had a chance to process the fact that former reality TV star Willie Robertson was unmasked last as Mallard.

The unmasking was not a surprise, as we predicted that Mallard was the former Duck Dynasty star.

However, it was what Willie Robertson said after his unmasking that has fans of Duck Dynasty excited.

Is Duck Dynasty coming back to reality TV?

Duck Dynasty was, at one time, the most popular reality show on television. It aired on A&E from 2012 through 2017 for 11 seasons and 131 total episodes.

The show featured the lives of the Robertson family who owned a business called Duck Commander that made products for duck hunters.

This family included brothers Phil and Si and Phil’s four sons, Alan, Jase, Willie, and Jep.

The show was especially successful for conservative Christian families, as the Robertson’s shared those same views.

There were spinoffs after it ended, but Willie Robertson has been off TV since Buck Commander ended in 2019.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With his return to reality television on The Masked Singer, Willie admitted whether or not he would be returning in some way to reality television.

Willie Robertson on his reality TV future

Willie Robertson spoke to Cinema Blend and said he never expected to be on The Masked Singer.

“I guess if you’d asked me back in the spring what was coming up, I wouldn’t have mentioned The Masked Singer. I didn’t see that one coming,” Willie Robertson said. “So it was fun.”

Willie also said that his entire family gathered to watch the shows and it reminded him of the Duck Dynasty days.

“It was fun to be back together and, ironically enough, it was on Wednesday night about the same time [Duck Dynasty aired], so it was kind of cool we were all gathered back up in the living room watching someone on TV from the family.”

He then opened up about whether or not he would return to reality TV, or if his family had another Duck Dynasty-style show planned.

“You never know. We’re kind of open to what’s next. My personal family has gotten so much bigger, and I have grandkids now. It’s just a lot of things different,” Willie said. “A lot of the different family members have different projects and podcasts, and I just started my own YouTube channel, so I’m gonna put some stuff out.”

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.