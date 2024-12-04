Duck Dynasty reboot: Here’s who could return

Duck Dynasty fans are in for a treat when a new version of the beloved show returns.

Willie Robertson confirmed the family was working with A&E on a Duck Dynasty reboot of sorts.

While details about the show’s premise and debut weren’t readily available, the reality TV star told Tucker Carlson they would be going into production “soon.”

The Robertson family brought in stellar ratings for the network when it began airing in 2012, but after 11 seasons, the show ended.

Over the seven years since the Robertsons last appeared on A&E, much has changed, including the Robertson cousins growing up and beginning their own families.

Here’s who will likely appear in the upcoming series featuring the Robertsons.

Which Robertson family members will appear in the reboot?

The Robertson family is still a tight crew.

They spend holidays together, go on adventures, and regularly update fans on social media.

Willie Robertson broke the news about the upcoming reboot, so it makes sense that he would be heavily featured.

He referred to the upcoming reality TV show as “the next generation of Duck Dynasty,” which suggests that many of the cousins will participate in filming.

As far as Willie and Korie Robertson’s children, we suspect all six will appear. Sadie Roberston remained in the spotlight following Duck Dynasty’s cancellation, and now that she is a wife and mother, there could be a big draw.

Alan, Jase, and Jep Robertson also seem like sure bets regarding appearances. While Alan wasn’t a huge part of the show, he and his wife did appear in the later seasons. Jase and Jep (and their wives) were in the thick of things with Willie.

Miss Kay and Phil Robertson are a toss-up. They are getting older now but are still very involved with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Phil and A&E had issues when Duck Dynasty was airing, which could complicate things.

The network had to issue a statement about his views not reflecting theirs, and he was suspended from the show at one point. While all that was handled years ago, it may come into play with the new show.

Let’s be honest; the new show would be crazy not to feature Uncle Si Robertson and his antics. He was a fan favorite on Duck Dynasty and has continued to carry his fan base seven years later.

When will the Duck Dynasty reboot air?

It was announced that the Robertsons would go into production “soon.” We venture to guess that the filming crew will catch up with the family after the holidays.

Willie Robertson hinted that the show would return in 2025. If filming starts at the beginning of the year, it’s possible we could see the show at the end of summer 2025.

Hopefully, the coming weeks will shed more light on what viewers can expect from the new show. An official title hasn’t been shared, and the cast hasn’t been confirmed.

Undoubtedly, the Robertson family has the magic to pull off another massive hit for the A&E network.