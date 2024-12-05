What happened to Uncle Si? Here’s why the Duck Dynasty star is on oxygen

Ducky Dynasty may have ended seven years ago, but the Robertson family has a steady, growing fan base.

Uncle Si Robertson was easily the most off-the-wall character in the family, and his catchphrases and antics moved him up on the list of fan favorites over the years.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Robertson family celebrated and ate good food the Robertson women made.

Despite the holiday being a week ago, Jep Robertson wasn’t active on social media, delaying his Thanksgiving share until this week.

The photo shared was of several of the Robertson men, including all of the brothers and Uncle Si.

The latter caused a stir when the picture highlighted Uncle Si wearing oxygen while in the kitchen holding his plate.

Uncle Si Robertson on oxygen has fans worried

Jep Robertson shared an Instagram photo of the men in his life (Phil Robertson wasn’t pictured).

He captioned the share, “Forgot to share on Thanksgiving. I hope everyone had a blessed time with their loved ones!”

The comment section was littered with praise for the Robertson family, but there was also concern for Uncle Si sprinkled in there.

One commenter wondered, “Is Al growing a beard? And is si ok????”

Another asked the same about Uncle Si.

Someone else responded to the concern, writing, “been on Oxygen off and on now for a while since he’s had covid a few years ago and was a smoker in ‘Nam.”

Pic credit: @jeprobertson/Instagram

A Duck Dynasty reboot is coming soon

We have good news for all Duck Dynasty viewers who have missed the Robertsons on TV!

A Duck Dynasty reboot is in the works at A&E, though the show’s premise has not been revealed.

Willie Robertson confirmed the news last month while speaking with Tucker Carlson. The family will go back into production “soon,” which we suspect is after the holiday season.

There was talk about it being something like a “next generation” format, which will likely highlight the Robertson grandchildren and their lives as spouses and parents. Willie and Korie Robertson are also expected to be featured heavily.

Uncle Si Robertson is one family member viewers would love to see on the show. He was the comedic relief during the 11 seasons of Duck Dynasty, and when the show ended, he went all in with his ZZ Top collab.

More information about who is filming with A&E and which direction the show is taking should become available in the coming weeks.