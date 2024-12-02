The real reason Duck Dynasty ended after Season 11

It’s been seven years since the Robertson clan ended their Duck Dynasty run.

After 11 seasons, the show had run its course, but viewers were unsure there wasn’t room for more.

Uncle Si took us out on March 29, 2017, with his duet with ZZ Top on Sharp Dressed Man. As the hour-long series finale suggested, it truly was the end of an era.

Willie Robertson recently revealed a Duck Dynasty reboot is in the works with A&E.

With the news, viewers have been taking a trip down memory lane, with some forgetting why the show ended in the first place.

Here’s the real reason Duck Dynasty ended after 11 seasons.

Why did Duck Dynasty end at A&E?

When Duck Dynasty’s end after 11 seasons was announced, it was touted as a mutual decision between the family and the network.

The ratings had been declining for seasons after Phil Robertson’s controversial comments in GQ were published. A&E had to do damage control by issuing a statement distancing themselves from him and his personal views.

Not only did it hurt the network, but it also caused some viewers to abandon the show. That, in turn, caused the ratings to fall over the final few years on the air.

Everyone was growing up and moving on, so returning to a “normal” life after being in the spotlight for so long was appropriate.

Willie Robertson and his family unit remained in the spotlight over the years, with his daughter, Sadie Robertson, appearing on Dancing with the Stars and Willie appearing on The Masked Singer.

Given that the decision was said to be mutual and A&E is the network reviving the show in some capacity, the Robertsons and the network likely decided it was time to take a break.

Back at its height, Duck Dynasty was one of the network’s highest-rated shows ever.

How did Duck Dynasty come to be?

The backstory for Duck Dynasty is one filled with despair and poverty.

Phil Robertson put his wife, Miss Kay, and his children through a lot before he found God.

When that happened, things began to turn around for the family. It led them to Duck Commander, which then led to Duck Dynasty.

Wille Robertson credits faith for getting the family to where they are and the opportunities they have been afforded.

Even though Duck Dynasty may be over, a new show featuring the Robertson clan will begin production soon.