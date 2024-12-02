Here’s how the Robertsons’ faith was woven into Duck Dynasty

The Robertson family gained worldwide notoriety when Duck Dynasty debuted on A&E in 2012.

The show ended in 2017 after 11 seasons on the air. Despite going off the air, the family remains popular among viewers, who continue to watch reruns to this day.

Willie Robertson recently revealed that a Duck Dynasty reboot was in the works with A&E, highlighting how much has changed within the family over the last seven years.

A big part of Duck Dynasty was the prayer that ended every show. It was a huge deal for something like that on television and wasn’t seen in the mainstream often.

However, the Robertson family made it clear that faith was a big deal for the family. In fact, it ranked as number one in their lives above all else.

Here’s how the Robertson family wove their faith into Duck Dynasty.

Willie Robertson reveals how he got Phil Robertson to sign on for Duck Dynasty

Duck Dynasty ended every episode with a prayer. It highlighted the family’s strong Christian faith.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Willie Robertson revealed that A&E didn’t have a problem with the prayer at the end of the show. They knew going into it that they were a faith-based family.

As for how Willie convinced Phil Robertson to sign on to do the show, he pitched it to him as getting the gospel out to more people.

That was enough to have the patriarch sign on, and the rest is history.

Phil Robertson’s personal journey shaped what would become Duck Dynasty

The Robertson family didn’t come from money; they attribute what they have now to faith alone.

Phil Robertson was once on a self-destructive path. He wasn’t a good man and didn’t take care of Miss Kay Robertson or his sons. At one point, Willie Robertson revealed that his dad had kicked his mom and the kids out of the trailer they lived in.

From there, things continued to spiral downhill. Phil’s sister refused to give up on him and had a pastor seek him out at the bar he owned in a different state. While he didn’t accept God then and there, Phil came around at his lowest point in life.

Once he was converted, everything seemingly fell back into place. As Willie noted, Phil remained active in the community, preaching the Gospel to “wayward” people.

Because of that moment when Phil found God and turned his life around, Duck Dynasty was a possibility decades later. The Robertsons wouldn’t have what they have had if it hadn’t been for that singular moment with their patriarch.

They have vowed to share their faith openly, which was a huge part of Duck Dynasty. Prayers, decision-making, and everything else centered around faith and the goal to honor God in all ways.

While details about the Duck Dynasty reboot aren’t readily available, we suspect it will debut in the back half of 2025 or early 2026.