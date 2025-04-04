Duck Dynasty’s Phil and Kay Robertson health update: ‘It hasn’t been good’

The Robertson family is returning to A&E later this year with a Duck Dynasty reboot, which has renewed interest in the family.

Willie Robertson revealed the show was in the works last fall, and since then, the family has offered updates on Phil and Kay Robertson.

Phil’s health took a turn, which led the family to make his Alzheimer’s diagnosis public.

Miss Kay’s health hasn’t been the best, either.

As the Robertsons gear up to step back into the spotlight after years away, things are changing in the family.

Here’s what we know about Phil and Miss Kay’s health.

Phil Robertson and Miss Kay’s health ‘Not good’

During a recent episode of Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast, Jase Robertson got real about the battles his parents are facing.

It’s been a few months since Phil Robertson’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis went public, and things have continued to go downhill.

Jase said, “Tell you the truth, it hasn’t been good. I’m just giving the blunt truth. I’ll say, ‘Not good.'”

He said they are keeping Phil and Miss Kay comfortable, which is all they can do.

Earlier this year, Miss Kay fell, resulting in her needing surgery.

She is still in the hospital, but things are beginning to look up after the family thought it may have been it.

The Duck Dynasty star said, “She got an infection from a fall, from a cut that had happened earlier… she’s still in the hospital, but [now it’s] more rehab, physically, and trying to get her to eat.”

Things are looking up for Miss Kay, though. She is working toward getting stronger, and within the last week, things have been on an upswing instead of a decline.

Will Phil and Miss Kay participate in Duck Dynasty: The Revival?

Initially, Phil Robertson wanted to be a part of the reboot.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival began filming earlier this year, and several grandchildren are grown up with their own families.

It will follow the family and their continued focus on faith, drawing viewers from the beginning.

Unfortunately, Phil won’t be a big part of the show. It is uncertain whether they filmed scenes with him or if he will even appear.

Miss Kay’s role in the reboot is also unclear. She has been hospitalized for a while, though she did get to spend her birthday surrounded by family.

Jase Robertson will likely continue to update fans on the podcast, especially given the love Phil and Kay receive.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival will air later this year.