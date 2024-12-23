Duck Dynasty’s Robertson family celebrates Miss Kay’s birthday

The Robertson family gathered over the weekend to celebrate Miss Kay Robertson.

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the family after Willie Robertson confirmed a Duck Dynasty reboot in the works.

Filming is expected to begin soon, but who will appear in the A&E show remains unclear.

Miss Kay and Phil Robertson have had some health obstacles this year, but things appear to be getting better for them.

Missy Robertson, Jase’s wife, shared a carousel of photos featuring the Robertson family as they gathered to celebrate their matriarch, Miss Kay, turning 77.

It was a good day for the family, as they could enjoy quality time with the people they love the most.

Missy Robertson shares update photos of Miss Kay and Phil Robertson

On Instagram, Missy Robertson shared a carousel of photos of the family celebrating Miss Kay’s birthday.

Some photos included Miss Kay and Phil Robertson, the first since his Alzheimer’s diagnosis was made public.

Missy captioned the share, in part, “A very MERRY day! Phil and Kay are both doing so much better and were able to enjoy their family today, and we so enjoyed them.”

She also revealed that she wasn’t taking these moments for granted. Health-wise, it’s been a challenging year for the family, and with the holiday season here, Missy is grateful for the time she spent with her family.

Will Miss Kay and Phil Robertson be a part of the Duck Dynasty reboot?

A&E is developing a new show for the Robertson family, but details about it have been scarce.

Willie Robertson only mentioned it was happening, and filming would begin soon, but the cast and premise weren’t discussed.

We suspect it will feature the younger generation of Robertson family members and the families they have built since Ducky Dynasty went off the air seven years ago.

Phil Robertson reportedly wanted to participate in the show, but with his health declining, it’s unclear if he will have that opportunity. Miss Kay would likely also be featured, but with health concerns, it will depend on several things.

There has been talk about how Phil’s diagnosis has affected the family, with Sadie Robertson Huff sharing her thoughts on Instagram. Wille also shared a post about his dad, highlighting his strength throughout his lifetime and his faithfulness to the Bible and Jesus.

The Robertson family is grateful for their time together, especially celebrating their matriarch, Miss Kay.