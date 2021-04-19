Dr. Viviana says ‘it’s so terrible’ that Paige Banks had a ‘tough time’ on MAFS

Dr. Viviana Coles feels bad about Paige’s experience on the show. Pic credit: Lifetime

Viewers have voiced that Paige Banks got a bad bargain on Married at First Sight, and Dr. Viviana Coles agrees with that sentiment.

While the expert had a hand in pairing the young accountant with Chris Williams, she certainly disapproves of his behavior. It seems Chris tricked everyone into thinking that he was actually ready for marriage.

The experts have made it known that the Chris we saw on TV is not the same person they interviewed before the show. Unfortunately, Paige was the one who got stuck in a horrible marriage with the entrepreneur, and Dr. Viviana is none too pleased that Paige was treated so poorly during the experiment.

Dr. Viviana Coles feels terrible for Paige

Dr. Viviana was a guest on Married at First Sight Unfiltered, where Chris and Paige’s marriage was a topic of conversation. After watching back clips of the 25-year-old recounting the issues she went through during her short marriage, the expert had quite a bit to say.

“It’s so terrible to hear that she’s had such a tough time, right. We know this. We’ve seen it,” remarked the marriage and family therapist. “But it’s actually really great to finally see her say, ‘I don’t want this.'”

Dr. Viviana continued, “I really want her to feel empowered finally for herself to make the choice to leave this marriage…it looks like it’s finally happening, so I’m relieved.”

She wasn’t the only one relieved that Paige finally took steps to remove Chris from her life. MAFS viewers were also relieved that Paige finally got off the rollercoaster ride — after growing frustrated with her for giving Chris too many chances.

It seems the Atlanta native is done with her absentee husband for good this time.

MAFS cast comment on Paige Banks’ experience on the show

Dr. Viviana wasn’t the only one that had something to say about Paige’s experience on the show. She was joined on Married at First Sight Unfiltered by Briana Morris and Ryan Oubre.

Briana is actually close friends with Paige and she did not enjoy seeing her friend in that situation.

“From day one, it’s just been terrible,” commented Briana. “So I can’t say that I’m relieved that her marriage is over. I would’ve just preferred it if were under different circumstances with a different person.”

Ryan Oubre also had some advice for Paige as she continues her MAFS journey without a partner.

“I think Paige has to do what’s right for Paige,” noted Ryan.

“I think she has poured in and given so much, and she’s been so selfless this entire time that she has every right to…do what’s right for her. And start that healing process and get back to being the Paige we first met.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.