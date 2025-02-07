Dr. Pia slams David in behind-the-scenes clip: ‘I feel disrespected’

All season long viewers have asked the following question: where are the Married at First Sight experts? Well, we’ve found them.

As it turns out, Dr. Pepper, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pia have been sounding off behind the scenes, and they’re just as outraged as we are by what’s been going on.

In the latest installment of Relationship Rewind, Dr. Pia and Pastor Cal recapped Episode 14 and they have plenty to say about David Trimble’s behavior.

The 36-year-old got dragged online for lying about a suspicious text for someone other than his wife Michelle.

After making up the worst lie we’ve ever heard, claiming the raunchy message was meant for his cousin, David finally fessed up and said it was for a woman named Tiffany.

He also apologized to Michelle—if you can call it that—while blaming her lack of interest in their marriage for his decision to reach out to other women.

However, that’s not sitting well with the experts.

Dr. Pia Holec feels disrespected by David Trimble

The experts didn’t hold back as they watched David fess up to Michelle about the raunchy text while still making excuses for his behavior.

They reprimanded the Season 18 groom, with Pastor Cal calling his behavior “very immature.”

Dr. Pia also had a mouthful for the MAFS star.

“First of all, you are married; why are you meeting new women during the eight-week process?” she exclaimed on Relationship Rewind. “You all can’t keep it together for eight weeks?”

The duo was also disappointed when David attempted to blame Michelle for stepping out of his marriage after attempting an apology.

“Let’s pause it here,” interjected Dr. Pia. “I feel disrespected that he’s even couching this as any kind of apology.”

The MAFS expert noted that David was hurt by Michelle’s mean-girl behavior toward him over the past few weeks, but she reasoned that two wrongs don’t make a right.

“It doesn’t make it right,” added Dr. Pia. “It doesn’t give him permission to step outside.”

The MAFS experts point out David’s ‘betrayal’

Pastor Cal chastised David for his behavior when the couple joined him for a recent sitdown.

At the time, the MAFS groom was still sticking to the lies about the text message, but Pastor Cal wasn’t buying it.

Now that David has confessed, the Season 18 expert has more to say, noting that his deception went further than just making one mistake, as he claimed.

“For you to send a text to anyone like that, that has to be some kind of prior connection,” reasoned Pastor Cal.

“It’s a betrayal,” Dr. Pia chimed in.

Married at First Sight Season airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.