David Trimble roasted by MAFS viewers for ‘obviously lying’

David Trimble had most of the Married at First Sight viewers on his side amid a disastrous marriage to Michelle Tomblin.

However, he lost their respect after an awkward scene in Episode 12, I Just Wanna Eat You Up, where he was caught “obviously lying.”

It’s an unfortunate turn for David because his wife, Michelle, who has been labeled a mean girl due to her behavior towards him, now has the upper hand.

David accidentally sent her a raunchy message meant for someone else and when confronted, he had the wildest explanation, or as one MAFS fan called it, “the worst lie I’ve ever heard.”

The 36-year-old said the message, “You’re fine. I want to eat you up,” was meant for his cousin after she sent him a food photo.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“It was supposed to say, ‘Looks so good I wanna eat it up,'” David claimed.

Meanwhile, when Michelle asked to see the infamous photo, he had nothing.

Cue the crickets, and then, make it make sense, David!

MAFS viewers roast David on social media for ‘obviously lying’

David is getting mocked and roasted on social media over the lie he told to his wife Michelle, and we’ll see how that plays out in the upcoming episode.

For now, though, MAFS fans are loud and clear that they don’t believe David.

“Two things can be true. She’s treated him horribly and he’s so obviously lying,” wrote a commenter.

“I really like David but dddaaaammmnnn man, he could have handled this much better and cleaner! His cousin?!? Like really?” said someone else. “Should have just told the truth and not looked this dumb.”

An Instagram user exclaimed, “I’ve never heard of anyone describe food as ‘so fine.’ He outed himself cause he got scared.”

Another added, “The worst lie I’ve ever heard 😂😂😂.”

Someone else reasoned, “If you’re gonna lie, at least be good at it 🤷‍♀️.”

Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

David is in hot water with Pastor Cal

This situation is far from over and Episode 13, The Truth Always Comes Out, tells us that much.

The synopsis teases that one couple is caught between truths and lies–that’s David and Michelle for sure–while a heated argument pushes another couple to come clean about their feelings.

In a teaser that aired after the recent episode, we saw the couple having a sitdown with Pastor Cal about the situation, and we can’t wait to hear what the expert has to say.

Dr. Pia put Michelle on blast last time; now it’s David’s turn.

Tell us what you think about David’s messy situation in the comments below.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.