Dorit Kemsley shuts down Kyle Richards’ excuses in RHOBH preview: ‘Grace time is over’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back, and the Season 14 premiere did not disappoint.

It’s a whole new era for the Beverly Hills women, as the dynamic has changed on so many levels.

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley are feuding, and neither is willing to give an inch.

In true RHOBH fashion, they got into a heated exchange at the end of the premiere episode.

The gang was at a party thrown by Sutton Stracke, and boy, the tension between Dorit and Kyle was thick.

Eventually, Kyle grabbed Dorit for a chat that went awry nearly from the second it began.

Dorit Kemsley shuts down Kyle Richards’ excuses in RHOBH preview

Thanks to the latest preview for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans who don’t want to wait until next week to see what happens between their former friends don’t have to wait anymore.

Things pick up right where they left off, with Kyle trying to clear the air with Dorit and the latter not really having it.

Kyle made some comments that hurt Dorit, especially about them not really being friends. Meanwhile, Kyle expresses her hurt over the BravoCon moment.

Yes, we get flashbacks of both scenes again, even though we saw them in the premiere.

When Kyle brings up another incident, Dorit smirks, leading Kyle to call her out. This is where everything takes a turn, with Dorit going off on Kyle and declaring, “You think I’m some kind of idiot.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills preview teases the Morgan Wade of it all

Dorit pops off that what Kyle’s really mad about was her bringing up Kyle’s friendship with Morgan Wade on Watch What Happens Live. The entire tone of the conversation goes from bad to so much worse.

They, of course, get loud, and soon everyone is looking at them. Nothing Kyle says seems to get through to Dorit, even the fact she has been struggling for the past couple of years.

The two go back and forth over who was a good friend and who wasn’t until Kyle reaches her breaking point. After asking for grace, Dorit tells Kyle she did and now “grace time is over.”

Kyle simply walks away from the party as Dorit continues to yell at her. Garcelle Beauvais follows Kyle while Erika Jayne checks in on Dorit.

Oh yes, battle lines are being drawn on RHOBH as the feud between Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards is taken to a new level on Season 14.

To watch the full preview of Kyle and Dorit, click here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.