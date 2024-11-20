Who is Kyle Richards dating after her split from Mauricio Umansky? That’s a question The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are asking as Season 14 hits Bravo airwaves.

The new season will feature Kyle truly navigating post-married life, especially now that Mauricio has moved out of the house.

Kyle’s personal life was a hot topic in Season 13 and will most definitely be during Season 14 of RHOBH.

Instead of dealing with martial woes, the women of Beverly Hills are dealing with single life in Beverly Hills.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Erika Jayne spilled that the women won’t be going on dates this season.

However, does that really mean Kyle isn’t dating anyone? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Who is Kyle Richards dating after Mauricio Umansky split?

During her interview with Us Weekly, when Kyle was named Reality Star of the Year, she admitted that she does not consider herself single.

Kyle didn’t elaborate on why, but since she and Mauricio are still married, that could be why. Then again, she may have a new love in her life that Kyle’s trying to keep a secret.

The rumor mill has been running wild about the state of her relationship with Morgan Wade. Speaking with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea, Kyle admitted she has taken a step back from her friendship with the country singer.

“I think she just didn’t want any part of anything to do with my role [on] reality television and all that came with it,” she told the outlet. “And, you know, the paparazzi and all that was very overwhelming. So I understood that and respected that … I am an open book, but I cannot speak to other people’s lives or experiences when they have not signed up to do this and don’t want to be a part of this … I think anybody would be overwhelmed in that situation.”

That means viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills won’t see Morgan on the show and likely won’t hear about her either.

RHOBH star Kathy Hilton weighs in on Kyle Richards’ dating life

Meanwhile, Kathy Hilton recently addressed Kyle’s dating life while teasing the upcoming season.

“I think she’s just taking her time,” Kathy told People magazine.

This means that either Kyle isn’t dating anyone right now, or she’s doing her best to hide it if she is. Considering her public lifestyle, we are guessing she’s not in a relationship.

Hopefully, Kyle will shed more light on this as Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills plays out. In the meantime, get ready for the single ladies of Beverly Hills to bring the drama this season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are airing on Peacock.