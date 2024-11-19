RHOBH star Erika Jayne dragged over unrecognizable photo: ‘She looks NOTHING like this’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has the haters out in full force, and Season 14 hasn’t even begun yet.

Erika and the rest of the Beverly Hills ladies are gearing up for their big return.

They have all been doing press lately, but it’s not anything Erika said that has her under fire.

Instead, she did an Instagram share to promote the upcoming season.

“Season 14 💎 #rhobh,” was the caption on the IG post.

The glammed-up shot doesn’t look like Erika at all and has the haters coming for her.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne dragged over unrecognizable photo

There were a couple of comments about who was in the picture because they didn’t recognize Erika.

“Been watching previous seasons leading up to the premier tonight. She looks NOTHING like this.” read a remark.

One critic questioned whether it was really the Pretty Mess author, while another just wrote, “Yikes.”

“Another head transplant,” declared a critic.

So many comments were baffled as to whether the photo was really of Erika. It was mentioned a lot on the IG post.

“How many people did you have to rob to afford this new face?” wrote a hater.

Not everyone was dragging Erika for the picture. Erika fans did show up to give her some love, including her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Kathy Hilton, who left several emojis.

“Gorgeous, perfection, glamorous, beauty queen,” read a suppurative comment, and another stated, “There she is!”

Erika Jayne weighs in on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills marriage curse

Season 14 of RHOBH will see the cast in their single era, as everyone except Kathy Hilton is not married. Erika recently weighed in on the demise of many marriages featured on the hit Bravo show.

“I don’t know if Beverly Hills is where marriage goes to die. think that any time you put a marriage on television in a reality TV show setting, certainly the cracks are going to show. I think I kicked off the single lady streak, and then we passed it to Kyle [Richards], who passed it to Dorit [Kemsley],” she shared with Us Weekly.

Erika’s comments came after her friend and former costar Teddi Mellencamp filed for divorce from her husband, Edwin Arroyave, amid rumors of a cheating scandal.

Season 14 of RHOBH will not feature any of the single ladies’ dates. Instead, the ladies will find their own stride and focus on various friendships and feuds.

Who’s ready for RHOBH to be back?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.