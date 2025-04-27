Dorit Kemsley files for divorce as PK moves on with blonde lookalike

It’s been a very busy week in the Kemsley household, although to be fair, Dorit and her estranged husband, PK, haven’t lived together for quite some time.

Nonetheless, the separated couple has been the subject of tabloid fodder for the past few days, and the conversation is still ongoing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has filed for divorce from PK, shutting down any hopes of a reconciliation.

The filing came a few hours after he was snapped by paparazzi getting cozy with a Dorit lookalike.

The 57-year-old was on a date with the blonde beauty, later discovered to be former The Amazing Race contestant Shana Wall.

Photos showed the duo locking lips on the sidewalk after leaving New York hotspot Cipriani’s.

The images were plastered all over the blogs and seemed to have been the final straw for Dorit.

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley files for divorce from PK

It’s official; there will be no reconciliation between Dorit and PK.

TMZ reported that the RHOBH star filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years.

According to documents obtained by the media outlet, Dorit filed for divorce on Friday, April 25, in a Los Angeles courthouse.

Meanwhile, PK’s hot and heavy date with Shana was Thursday night, which means Dorit took action hours later.

The Bravo Housewife’s attorney, Samantha Spector, filed the documents.

The mom of three requested physical and sole legal custody of their two kids, which includes 9-year-old daughter Phoenix and their son Jagger, 11.

Dorit also wants PK to provide spousal support.

The estranged couple’s split has gotten nasty over the past few months, some of which was documented on Season 14 of RHOBH.

The gloves were off as Dorit aired out PK’s alcoholism and accused him of being a bad father to their kids.

PK was invited to attend the Season 14 reunion, but declined.

Instead, he sent a statement blasting his estranged wife for mischaracterization.

“The one I must address is the claim that I am a bad father. That statement is both heartbreaking and false,” wrote PK. “It is deeply hurtful to me and, more importantly, to our children.”

PK throws shade at Dorit in his Instagram Story

PK seemingly threw shade at his estranged wife after his PDA-filled photos caused a stir online.

“No one plays the victim better than the one who caused the damage,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

The dad of two seemingly had a change of heart and deleted the post, but by then, a few Instagram accounts had already reshared the screenshot.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.