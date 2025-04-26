Dorit Kemsley’s estranged husband PK spotted kissing mystery blonde

If you were holding out hope for a reconciliation between Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, it seems that ship has sailed.

PK has already moved on and was recently spotted kissing a mystery blonde during a night out in Los Angeles.

Dorit talked about their separation during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 reunion and confessed there was little hope of them getting back together.

Things got nasty between the former couple throughout the season as Dorit proclaimed to the world that her husband was an alcoholic.

At one point, she also told her castmates that he was a bad father to their kids, Jagger and Phoenix.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

PK was invited to the Season 14 reunion but turned down the request, seemingly wiping his hands clean of the show and of Dorit.

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK, spotted kissing a mystery blonde

PK has made a bold statement about the state of his marriage to Dorit, and a reconciliation is not looking good.

The 57-year-old declared himself single in a throwback scene with his estranged wife.

Now, he’s doing exactly what single men do: dating.

PK was spotted kissing a Dorit lookalike during a night out in Los Angeles, and the photos have been making the rounds on social media.

Page Six shared several photos of PK and the woman making out on the sidewalk after enjoying dinner at Cipriani’s.

In one photo, the woman clad in a white figure-hugging skirt and matching crop top had both arms wrapped around PK’s neck while locking lips.

Other photos showed the duo holding hands, talking, and smiling at each other.

Who is the mystery woman seen with PK?

We don’t know how serious things have gotten between PK and his new lady friend.

However, the woman in the photos is no longer a mystery.

Her name is Shana Wall, and much like PK’s estranged wife, she also has experience on reality TV.

She was a contestant on Season 12 of CBS’s The Amazing Race and is also the ex-girlfriend of Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest.

The 50-year-old model credits herself as a content creator and certified sommelier.

Interestingly, Shana also has ties to the Housewives franchise, recently sharing a photo while out celebrating the birthday of The Real Housewives of Miami alum Joanna Krupa.

Shana Wall and RHOM alum Joanna Krupa. Pic credit: @shanachampagne_cs/Instagram

The photo appears to be from the same night as her date with PK, as she was wearing the same white outfit as the one in the paparazzi photos.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.