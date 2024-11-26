Dorit Kemsley’s estranged husband PK tells her he’s ‘single’ in RHOBH sneak peek

Dorit Kemsley is about to take center stage again when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs its second episode.

Aside from her broken friendship with Kyle Richards, a lot is going on with the mom of two.

Dorit is also experiencing a separation from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, and we’ll see how that plays out this season.

She shared on the show that they mutually decided to take time away from their marriage amid ongoing issues.

The 47-year-old was hoping the separation would be temporary, but it seems PK has other plans.

In a sneak peek for the new episode, the couple meet to discuss their marriage, and Dorit is shocked by PK’s comments.

PK tells Dorit Kemsley he’s ‘single’ in a sneak peek for RHOBH

A sneak peek of Episode 2 posted on Bravo TV features a moment between PK and Dorit, which hints that their separation might be permanent.

While at dinner, Dorit realizes that PK is enjoying his time away from her a little too much.

The 57-year-old shows Dorit his fresh new wardrobe and declares that he’s “single PK,” much to her surprise.

“I don’t know if PK realizes that saying ‘single PK’ is as hurtful as it is,” exclaims the RHOBH star in her confessional. “And I don’t really know how he goes from married and committed to separated and single PK in 24, 48 hours. It feels like, Whoa.”

The duo also discusses PK’s alcoholism as he tells Dorit he’s feeling “edgy.”

“I didn’t know how bad I had this disease,” he confesses, noting that he’s now clear on why they decided to separate.

“I’m very clear now on why we made our decision,” he continues, sharing just how nasty things had become between them.

“You’re my best friend, and you’re my wife, and we don’t speak to each other nicely,” he reveals. “If the server came over and we spoke to the server how we speak to each other, we’d be thrown out of this restaurant.”

PK and Mauricio Umansky have been living the bachelor lifestyle

Now that PK has separated from Dorit, he’s been living his best single life with his friend, Mauricio Umansky.

The duo garnered criticism on social media when videos showed them drinking and dancing at a DJ gig for Summer House star Kyle Cooke.

PK and a shirtless Mauricio got heat for their immature antics as they partied with other Bravo stars.

The two are living similar lives as bachelors now that they’re both separated from their wives.

The duo was featured in the RHOBH premiere as PK opened up to Mauricio about his drinking and his troubled marriage to Dorit.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.