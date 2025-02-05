Dorit Kemsley backtracks on claim PK was not a good father to their kids

Dorit Kemsley has been dragging her estranged husband Paul “PK” Kemsley all season, but did she just take things too far?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made a shocking claim about PK in the latest episode, and now she’s backtracking.

Dorit’s admission that the 57-year-old was not a good father to their kids came as a big surprise to her castmates.

However, the mom of two quickly changed her tune while talking about PK on the RHOBH After Show.

The scene was discussed again during her sitdown alongside her friend Bozoma Saint John and a producer as they recapped the episode.

However, Dorit had something different to say when the topic was brought up again.

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley backtracks after saying PK was not a good father

Dorit must have gotten a call from her estranged husband about her bold admission in Episode 10 because now she’s taking back the claim that he’s not a good dad.

During a brunch with Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, and Bozoma Saint John, Dorit updated the women on PK’s behavior, noting he had sent her a vicious email that blindsided her.

At some point, Kathy said, “I think he’s a very good father. Am I correct?”

“Wrong,” retorted Dorit.

However, she cleared that up on the RHOBH After Show.

“Do I think PK is a bad father? No, not at all,” said Dorit. “Do I think he’s a good father? Yes, I do, truly.”

Dorit reasoned that PK is not the most hands-on father with their kids but that there are different ways to be a good dad, and the kids are lucky to have him.

Dorit felt bad after her surprising comment about PK

Regarding why she claimed that in the first place, the Beverly Beach founder said she was going through “a range of emotions” after getting the scathing email from PK.

“In that moment, I had just gotten a really difficult nine-page email,” shared Dorit on the RHOHB After Show. “It wasn’t just blindsided; it was ‘Who are you? Who is this person?'”

That email was proof that not only did PK want a divorce but that it was going to get messy despite their agreement to be amicable no matter what happened, for the sake of their kids.

Dorit said she expressed how she felt at the moment when asked if he was a good dad but has since had time to reflect.

“It’s one of those things, if I’m honest, that I didn’t feel great about the next day,” she confessed.

Dorit and PK were married for almost a decade before announcing their separation in May 2024.

The couple shares two kids: a 10-year-old son, Jagger, and an eight-year-old daughter, Phoenix.

Check out the latest RHOBH After Show below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.