Dorit Kemsley dragged for not reaching out to Teddi Mellencamp amid health battle

Teddi Mellencamp’s friends rallied around her at the hospital when she underwent brain surgery a few weeks ago, but that lineup didn’t include Dorit Kemsley.

Teddi, now getting ready for radiation, said she still hasn’t heard from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Meanwhile, an unexpected Bravo star has shown kindness to the mom of three.

Teddi’s nemesis Vicki Gunvalson sent her a gift and some encouraging words amid her health battle.

Teddi shared the item on her podcast, telling her co-host Tamra Judge that she was shocked to hear from the OG of the OC.

The former RHOBH star was also shocked that Dorit had been radio silent throughout her ordeal.

Now people are dragging Dorit and praising Vicki for the kind gesture.

Teddi Mellencamp gets a surprise gift from Vicki Gunvalson

Teddi is finally back on her podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, after some time away to undergo surgery.

She has been getting a lot of love and support online even from someone she hadn’t imagined.

During a recent podcast episode, Teddi paused to show Tamra something surprising: a coloring book she received from Vicki Gunvalson.

The publication titled The Best of Housewives Coloring Book also came with a note.

“Teddi, we hope you know just how protected you are, in prayers and positive energy too,” the card read.

“At this point, I had to grab my glasses because I thought there was a freaking typo,” said Teddi after realizing the gift and card were from, “Vicki Gunvalson!”

Teddi has not heard from RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley

Teddi has called out Dorit in the past for not supporting Kyle Richards; now, she is experiencing the same treatment from the RHOBH star.

“I haven’t f****** heard from Dorit, but I’ve heard from Vicki Gunvalson?” exclaimed the RHOBH alum. “Dorit was one of my best friends.”

“Thank you, Vicki, it meant a lot. I really appreciate it,” added Teddi. “I just was shocked.”

Several people commented on the Two Ts in a Pod page, applauding Vicki and dragging Dorit for not reaching out to her once close friend.

“That’s awful Dorit didn’t contact you. Disgraceful and [says] a lot about her. I’m glad you heard from Vicki, though,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Love this and shame on @doritkemsley for not reaching out,” posted someone else.

“Wow the Dorit situation is unbelievable 😢 so self centered,” another commenter wrote.

An Instagram user exclaimed, “@doritkemsley REALLY you didn’t reach out 😡SHAME ON YOU.”

Another added, “No excuses for not hearing from Dorit. Not acceptable. I’m team Sutton anyway right now.”

RHOBH fans are upset. Pic credit: @two.ts.inapod/Instagram

Are you surprised that Vicki has reached out to Teddi but Dorit has not? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.