Teddi Mellencamp wonders whether Dorit Kemsley was ‘ever really there’ for Kyle Richards amid feud

Despite no longer being a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp’s name keeps being brought up on screen.

In a recent episode, Kyle Richards mentioned the former diamond holder during a fiery argument with Dorit Kemsley.

Now that her name has been mentioned again, Teddi is speaking out about the long-running Bravo series and the current feud between Kyle and Dorit.

In a recent episode of her Two Ts In A Pod podcast, Teddi was quizzed about whether she believes Kyle’s sentiments about her and Dorit not being as close as the show would like viewers to believe is true.

“I see Kyle multiple times a week,” the 43-year-old shared, adding that she’s “never once” heard Kyle talk about doing anything with Dorit “unless she’s filming.”

This is quite the bombshell because it tracks with what Kyle said about their relationship during the Season 13 reunion.

We don’t know how much of what we see in the women’s lives on-screen represents who they are when the cameras are not rolling, so it’s possible that Dorit and Kyle were only friends when the show was filming.

Teddi thinks Dorit and Kyle are going in different directions in life

Teddi also implied that they were in very different stages of their lives, which could present a hurdle.

“Dorit just likes ripping down cigs, and Kyle’s all into working out,” Teddi said with a smile before wondering if Dorit was “ever really there for Kyle.”

Kyle has consistently been in the headlines over the last year in the wake of her separation from Mauricio Umansky and questions about whether she’s in a relationship with country music singer Morgan Wade.

Teddi is conflicted about how close Kyle and Dorit were because she doesn’t feel that Dorit was there for Kyle in her time of need.

“You would think of all the times, last year was when Dorit would be there for her. And instead, she shows the f*****g text messages,” she reasoned.

The text messages Teddi is referring to came up at last season’s reunion when Dorit shared messages that Kyle sent her.

Teddi questions Dorit’s motives

At the time, Dorit accused Kyle of doing damage control to keep her silent about their friendship woes, which led to questions about whether their friendship was genuine.

Of course, they’ve both been on the outs during Season 14, with Dorit telling her former friend that “grace time is over” in a recent episode.

Their feud is poised to span the rest of the season, so there’s no telling where things will end up.

We know that Teddi will fiercely defend Kyle until the end, which makes sense, considering they live together now.

What are your thoughts on Teddi’s sentiments about Dorit?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.