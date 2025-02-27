Dolores Catania’s beau Paulie Connell confirms divorce — Is marriage next?

Dolores Catania’s longtime boyfriend Paul “Paulie” Connell got backlash from The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans when they discovered he was still married.

However, there’s been an update on his divorce since the season ended.

Paulie is officially divorced, which means he is now free to marry the Bravo star, but are wedding bells in their future?

Andy Cohen didn’t waste time delving into that hot question when Dolores and Paulie visited the clubhouse.

Dolores was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live to dish about The Traitors.

We’re nine episodes into Season 3 of the hit Peacock series and the RHONJ star is the only Housewife still competing for the $250,000 prize.

Paulie Connell confirms that he’s officially divorced

Dolores Catania joined Andy Cohen on WWHL and her boyfriend Paulie was in the audience supporting his girl.

However, he got some camera time when Andy exclaimed, “I hear you’re divorced.”

“I am,” responded Paulie to cheers from the audience.

Paulie’s divorce has been a point of contention for the couple over the years.

The 50-year-old was estranged from his wife for over a decade but hadn’t made it official.

Paulie and Dolores had a tense confrontation in Season 14 when the RHONJ star questioned the slow pace of his divorce.

The Irishman’s harsh response garnered backlash from viewers, with some urging Dolores to dump him and move on.

However, the reality TV star stuck by her man, and now he’s officially divorced.

Is The Traitors’ star Dolores Catania ready to marry Paulie?

Andy Cohen wasn’t done with the marriage topic, bringing up Dolores’ son Frankie Jr.’s recent engagement.

Frankie proposed to his girlfriend Nicole Perricho over the weekend with family and friends in attendance for the big moment.

The couple also had an engagement party afterward.

“Does this mean there’s going to be a double wedding?” said Andy to Dolores and Paulie.

The question garnered laughter from the brunette beauty, who responded, “We’ll let them have their day.”

Andy still wasn’t done grilling the duo on the marriage topic, asking if they were discussing it now that Paulie was divorced.

However, The Traitors star claimed while they’re not against getting married, it’s not their main goal.

“What is the goal if it’s not that?” Andy questioned.

“Just to be together in peace and harmony,” Dolores responded.

Check out Dolores and Paulie’s WWHL appearance below.

The Traitors Season 3 airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Peacock.