Dolores and Frank Catania’s son, Frankie Jr., is engaged

It’s a time of celebration for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania and her ex-husband Frank Catania Sr. because their son Frankie Jr. is getting married.

Frankie Jr., the youngest of two kids by Dolores and Frank before their divorce, recently popped the question to his girlfriend Nicole Perricho.

The proud parents weren’t the only ones in attendance for the big event, which took place at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral.

Dolores’ boyfriend, Paul Connell, was also there for the special moment and posted a sweet message for the newly engaged couple.

Frank’s fiance Brittany Mattessich was also spotted snapping photos with the bride-to-be.

Frankie Jr. has appeared on the show for years alongside his parents and his older sister, Gabby Catania, who has made rare appearances.

RHONJ’s Frank Catania Jr. is engaged

One of our favorite Bravo kids is getting married and it’s an exciting time for his proud parents.

It was a family affair and a holy one when everyone gathered at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral to see the 26-year-old propose to his girlfriend Nicole.

At first, the event looked more like a wedding than a proposal, and it wasn’t just because of the location.

The photos showed Nicole dressed in white with Frankie Jr. down on one knee, asking her to marry him.

Other photos show the couple’s family and friends seated in the pews with Frankie Jr. and Nicole standing near a priest.

The photos are from the couple’s Rite of Betrothal, a traditional engagement ceremony within the Roman Catholic Church that signifies a mutual agreement between them to marry each other.

The ceremony is a blessing and promise that marks the beginning of their engagement and centers the couple’s relationship around God.

We don’t know much about Nicole’s background, but we know Frankie’s mom, Dolores, is a devout Catholic.

Proud stepdad-to-be Paulie Connell also posted the engagement photos on Instagram, writing that Nicole and Frankie’s union was meant to be.

“Words cannot express the joy of watching the Catania family grow. It was truly heartwarming to witness the love between two amazing young people,” he wrote.

Who is Frankie Jr.’s fiance Nicole Perricho?

Since Nicole Perricho is about to be a part of the RHONJ family, let’s learn more about Frankie’s wife-to-be.

The brunette beauty is a Munro, New Jersey native with a BSN and RN.

She works as a senior injector at the Lombardi Plastic Surgery Centre and assists with various post-operation initiatives with Dr. Lombardi’s surgical patients.

As for how long Nicole and Frankie Jr. have been dating, we know it’s been over a year because there are photos of the newly engaged pair dating back to late 2023.

Congrats to Frankie Jr. and Nicole on their engagement.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.