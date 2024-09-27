Does Tamra Judge regret calling Shannon Beador an alcoholic on RHOC? Here’s what she said

Tamra Judge has felt the heat like never before throughout The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

Tamra has come for several of her cast members this season.

Still, one of her most shocking storylines has involved her continually calling her one-time best friend, Shannon Beador, an alcoholic.

RHOC has been deeply personal for Shannon following her DUI arrest and the continued drama with her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

Tamra is, of course, BFFs with John’s newest conquest, Alexis Bellino.

That alone has meant Tamra has been pretty split during the arguments, but the common consensus is that she’s turned her back on Shannon.

The outspoken Bravolebrity made another big blunder on Thursday’s new episode when Shannon butt-dialed her in the aftermath of John Janssen officially filing a lawsuit against her.

Instead of hanging up the phone, Tamra put it on speaker and allowed the camera crew to hear the entire thing, which was pretty despicable.

Andy Cohen asks Tamra about her actions

Andy Cohen asked Tamra about her actions and if she regretted her decision.

We’re inclined to believe she doesn’t regret it; given that she laughed it off.

The good news is that she regrets calling Shannon an alcoholic throughout shooting Season 18.

Unfortunately, she didn’t elaborate with an apology, but hey, it’s progress.

Tamra and Shannon started the season off in a bad place but have come to an understanding in recent episodes.

However, we already know that something else happens this season that drives a wedge between them because they’ve been calling each other out since filming wrapped.

Viewers haven’t been impressed with how much Tamra has been coming for Shannon, so we’re sure any remorse for her actions will help show progression for her.

Tamra has a new enemy

During recent episodes, Tamra has moved on from trashing Shannon and is now firmly focused on Jennifer Pedranti’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian.

Drama erupted during the most recent episode, with Tamra taking issue with Ryan talking about her and Eddie during a podcast appearance last year.

This was a bit of a shocker because Tamra made it her mission to make comments about Ryan last season, but it further reiterates that the broader issue with Tamra is that she can dish it out, but she can’t take it back.

She stormed out of Katie Ginella’s home after Ryan fired back at her criticism of him.

Tamra is about to be in the hot seat since the reunion is approaching, and her accountability could decide if she returns for Season 19.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.