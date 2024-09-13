Tamra Judge is ‘floored’ Shannon Beador ‘feels so comfortable’ ordering drinks on RHOC

Tamra Judge has been critical of Shannon Beador throughout The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

They’ve made amends at this point in the season, but it hasn’t stopped the Judge from making snarky comments behind Shannon’s back.

During Thursday’s dramatic episode of the long-running Bravo hit, Alexis fumed after learning that Gina Kirschenheiter had told the ladies about Ring video footage of the night of Shannon’s arrest.

In the aftermath, Shannon contemplated not attending a cast dinner, but Heather Dubrow managed to sway her into going.

Upon learning that Gina told Shannon about the Ring video footage, Alexis decided against sitting across a table from her rival, giving Shannon a rare moment of respite.

When Shannon met up with her castmates, she ordered a drink from the bar and Tamra took to a confessional to air her thoughts about it.

“I’m floored that Shannon feels so comfortable that she’s just ordering drinks,” Tamra declared before explaining her theory about her supposed friend’s drinking.

Tamra shares her theory about Shannon’s drinking

“But I know how Shannon’s mind works. If she doesn’t drink, then it’s her admitting she has an alcohol problem,” Tamra reasoned during the new episode. “If she thinks, ‘Oh, I can have one or two drinks, I’m fine with that. Then it’s not like, oh, I’m hiding something.'”

Surprisingly, Tamra continues to talk behind Shannon’s back despite them putting their differences aside.

Of course, we know that something else happens that turns them against each other again, and truthfully, it’s beginning to look a lot like Shannon learns about what Tamra has been saying about her behind her back.

Given how the two have been taking shots in the media in recent months, the reunion should be an interesting affair.

Shannon is likely upset that Tamra has spent so much time defending Alexis, and that should come into focus at the reunion.

Tamra has faced backlash for her treatment of Shannon

Tamra has faced backlash for her treatment of Shannon from viewers and fellow Bravolebrities, but she promises that the editing is to blame.

The long-running cast member wants to use the reunion to clear her name and speak about cut content from the show.

The more significant issue is that Tamra has been coming hard for her co-stars on and off-screen this season.

She’s already joked about Shannon drinking and threw Gina under the boss to Heather about the paparazzi thing newbie Katie Ginella brought to the group.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, she goes after Jennifer Pedranti in the final episodes of the season after the pair agreed to be friends.

It makes you wonder if Tamra is using this tactic to compensate for her lack of storylines.

She does bring up big talking points, but she does so at the cost of her integrity, and that won’t bode well into Season 19 because her fellow cast members will have watched the season back by that point.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.