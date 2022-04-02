Did Pauly D get rid of his blowout? Check out his new look

Jersey Shore’s Pauly DelVecchio showed off a photo without his signature blowout. Pic credit: MTV

Did Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio change up his look?

Pauly and his signature blowout are an iconic look in the history of reality TV.

Very few people still have his hairstyle, and it’s something he has become known for throughout the years since he first started with Jersey Shore.

Yesterday, Pauly shared a new photo of himself, and his blowout was nowhere to be found.

He rocked a shaved head as he posed for a selfie.

He captioned the post, “New Month New Me. Bye Bye Blowout”

Pauly D pulls April Fools’ Day prank. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

Is his new look here to stay?

Did Jersey Shore’s Pauly D get rid of his blowout?

After Pauly posted the shocking photo of his new hairstyle, Jersey Shore fans were quick to take to the comment section.

Several people dubbed him the new “Prank War Champion” and noted that his jaw-dropping post was shared on April Fools’ Day.

Fans comment on Pauly’s new hair. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

As others caught on that it might be an April Fools’ joke, they chimed in and let him know that he scared them with his post.

One fan noted that his post likely caused “so many mini heart attacks across the country” as his followers were concerned he was ending his “trademark” look.

A separate person commented and let Pauly know that he’s not himself “without the blowout!!”

Fans comment on Pauly’s new hair. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

Pauly did eventually ease his fans’ minds by sharing an updated post to let everyone know that it was just an April Fools’ Day joke.

He shared a current photo of himself with the caption, “Cut My Hair??? Noooooooo Budddy!!!” and was wondering how many people he fooled with his post.

Both posts have since been deleted from his page.

Where do things stand with Pauly D and Nikki Hall?

When he’s not pranking fans across the country, Pauly has stayed busy as he continues touring the United States and visiting different cities with his DJ gigs.

He and his girlfriend Nikki Hall are continuing to go strong as she travels alongside him.

The two of them have even had a chance to catch up with Pauly’s best friend and costar, Vinny Guadagnino, as he’s currently completing his third residency at Chippendales in Las Vegas, where Pauly and Nikki currently live.

The trio recently enjoyed a night of partying together at one of Pauly’s shows, and Vinny shared video footage on his Instagram stories.

Vinny, Pauly, and Nikki party together in Las Vegas. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

During the most recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, fans wondered if Pauly D might propose to Nikki as their relationship has gotten more serious over the last year.

It hasn’t happened yet, but fans are hopeful that the two might someday tie the knot.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Pauly does take things to the next level with Nikki when the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.