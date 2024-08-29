Did MAFS alum Ryan Ignasiak’s girlfriend cheat on him with a woman? Here’s what we know

Ryan Ignasiak is single. After a brief relationship with reality TV alum, Stacy Snyder, he is on the market again.

He teased their messy split on social media after Stacy posted a video with her new girlfriend.

Ryan didn’t say much about how things ended, telling curious social media followers he’s trying to play nice (at least for now).

However, someone who’s not playing nice is Ryan’s sister, who jumped in the comments to spill the tea, and accused Stacy of cheating.

Meanwhile, Ryan should avoid anyone associated with reality TV because it hasn’t worked in his favor.

His first attempt at love was with his wife, Brett Layton who he was matched with on Season 13 of Married at First Sight.

That relationship crashed and burned early into the season, so the couple divorced and went their separate ways.

In February of 2024 Monsters and Critics shared the news that Ryan was dating Stacy, who appeared in Season 5 of Love is Blind.

However, that relationship has come to a dramatic end.

MAFS alum Ryan Ignasiak splits from Stacy Snyder as she goes public with a new women

Stacy Snyder had quite the surprise for her Instagram followers and apparently for her now ex-boyfriend Ryan.

She posted a video that showed her sitting at a bar with a glass of wine, as the comments “She’s single, she’s got a boyfriend, she’s irrelevant,” popped up on the screen.

After that, a woman came into view and kissed Stacy, as the words “She’s happy” appeared.

“Surprise! 🌈,” Stacy captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Ryan responded to Stacy’s coming out, with a video on Instagram.

The clip mirrored his ex’s and the MAFS star had a beverage in hand.

The words at the top of the screen read, “When you were right all along,” and at the bottom, it said, “But that ain’t none of my business.”

Did Stacy cheat on Ryan with her new girlfriend?

Ryan’s Instagram followers want all the messy details about the couple’s split.

“But can you say what happened with the 2 of youuu??” An Instagram user asked.

“I’m trying to play nice for now…,” the MAFS Season 13 star responded.

Meanwhile, his sister Alexa Ignasiak wasn’t trying to play nice and she spilled all the hot tea.

MAFS fans weigh in. So does Ryan’s sister. Pic credit: @ryanignacho/Instagram

“@ryanignacho might play nice, but I don’t,” Ryan’s sister wrote, “Stacy is trying to create her own narrative since cheating doesn’t fit into the story she wants out there.”

Ryan’s sister claimed Stacy was “caught having sleepovers with her now girlfriend while still dating my brother and calling him crazy for thinking she was doing exactly what she was doing.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.