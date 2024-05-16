MAFS Season 13 update: What happened to Brett and Ryan?

Sparks flew between Brett Layton and Ryan Ignasiak when they met as strangers at the altar and tied the knot, or so we thought seeing the smiles on their faces.

Little did we know that Ryan was not impressed with his bride. but we would find that out soon enough and so would Brett.

The experts matched the raven-haired beauty with Ryan because he was a serial dater in Houston and was ready to settle down and find a woman of depth.

Meanwhile, the warm and humorous Brett hadn’t been in a relationship for years before finally deciding that she was ready to settle down and find a husband.

Dr Pepper and Pastor Cal hoped these opposites would attract, but sadly that did not happen.

Brett tried her best to make the marriage work, but Ryan showed no interest in his wife and refused to confess that he was not attracted to her.

Not surprisingly, the couple called it quits on Decision Day, and later finalized their divorce, but where are Brett and Ryan today?

Ryan Ignasiak is dating another reality TV star

Viewers were not fond of Ryan due to how he treated Brett, but his love life after leaving the show angered people even more.

In 2022, MAFS fans were shocked when Ryan appeared on the Season 14 Where Are They Now episode with the season’s villain Alyssa Ellman.

That romance quickly fizzled out, but now the Season 13 alum has found someone new.

Earlier this year, Ryan went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Love is Blind star Stacy Snyder.

The duo has many things in common since — much like Ryan — Stacy wasn’t well-liked by viewers during her season on the popular Netflix show.

Things seem to be going well for the couple and when Ryan is not hanging out with his new love interest, he’s busy training for marathons with MAFS alums Binh Trinh and Airris Williams.

Brett Layton wants nothing to do with social media

Brett wants nothing to do with the limelight and you’d be hard-pressed to find her on social media.

The MAFS alum has an Instagram account that she’s kept private even years after her appearance on the show.

While her castmates have used their reality TV fame to grow their social media following, Brett has done the opposite.

The red-haired beauty has not accepted any friend requests from fans or supporters and she still sits at 372 Instagram followers compared to her castmates who’ve grown their following to over 80,000.

As for Brett’s personal life, it’s hard to tell if she’s dating without access to her social media.

However, we know that she still has a close bond with her season 13 besties Myrla Feria, Johnny Lam, and Rachel Gordillo, and they’ve been traveling the world together.

As for her professional life, Brett notes in her bio that she’s still a teacher and volleyball coach.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.