Brett Layton reunites with MAFS costars Myrla Feria, Johnny Lam, and Rachel Gordillo  

Brett Layton enjoys a night out with her closest friends from Married at First Sight Season 13. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 led to a tight-knit friend circle between Myrla Feria, Rachel Gordillo, Johnny Lam, and Brett Layton.

While Rachel, Myrla, and Johnny have shared lots of photos and videos from their hangouts since wrapping their season of MAFS, Brett has been less visible during their get-togethers.

However, recently Brett was in attendance as the foursome friend group got together and enjoyed a fun night out.

Brett Layton poses for a selfie with Myrla Feria and Rachel Gordillo

Myrla Feria took to her Instagram stories to share a mirror selfie with Brett Layton and Rachel Gordillo that captured their night-out fits.

Fashion-lover Myrla wore a white crop top with a lace bodice and a black pleated skirt. Myrla completed the look with high black heels, a top knot bun, and a bold red lip and red nails.

Brett posed in between Myrla and Rachel, wearing a white crop tee, ripped jeans, neutral braided heels, and a camel color jacket.

Rachel chucked up a peace sign while wearing a crop top, black skirt, and black heels.

Myrla wrote over the photo, “Time stamp: 10:51. Let’s see how long we last on the dance floor.”

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Johnny Lam links up with Brett, Rachel, and Myrla at club

Rachel Gordillo also shared photos from the MAFS cast’s night out on her Instagram stories.

Rachel reshared a photo from Johnny Lam’s Instagram stories where the four MAFS Season 13 stars pose on a screen at a darts club. Myrla gives duck lips as Rachel, Brett, and Johnny hold up peace signs.

The text notes that Johnny is the “only person looking at the camera.”

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Rachel also shared a clearer photo of the four at the darts venue with two others on their left and right.

Rachel swapped her crop top and skirt for a red and white crop top and jeans in the photo.

Over the photo, Rachel wrote, “Fun new spot in Houston.”

Pic credit: @rachintheh/Instagram

Brett, Rachel, Johnny, and Myrla bonded as their MAFS marriages ended in divorce.

Since wrapping their season, the four enjoy brunch, parties, and fun events around Texas, and each has voiced how much they cherish the bond they’ve built.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.