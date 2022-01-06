Rachel Gordillo calls friendship with Johnny, Myrla, and Brett one of the best things to come out of 2021

Rachel Gordillo found lasting friendships with her Married at First Sight Season 13 castmates. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 didn’t produce a single successful couple in the long run, but it did produce strong friendships among the cast.

One of the closest groups to come out of the show involves Rachel, Brett, Johnny, and Myrla.

Ever since meeting through Married at First Sight, the four Houston cast members have spent loads of time together and often share photos from their outings.

Reflecting on 2021, Rachel shared a post expressing her gratitude for the Married at First Sight friendships she formed over the year.

Rachel Gordillo feels she and fellow MAFS Season 13 castmates ‘found each other’

Rachel Gordillo took to social media to share a photo of herself with best friends, Myrla, Brett, and Johnny. The four were all smiles during their outing as they posed in front of a wall of flowers and a pink neon sign. The three ladies all matched in leather jackets.

Rachel captioned the photo writing, “One of the best things to come out of 2021 [red heart emoji] Johnny did not get the leather jacket memo”

According to Rachel’s hashtag under the post, it seems she feels these four found each other and have a special bond.

Myrla expressed her love for their gang in the comments and wrote, “All 4 of us are besties! [smiley heart emoji] [purple heart emoji]”

Myrla, Brett, Rachel, and Johnny recover from their MAFS divorces

While there are likely several things that led Myrla, Brett, Johnny, and Rachel to bond, one of the biggest things they can all relate to is their recent divorces from their MAFS spouses.

Brett’s divorce was the least surprising on Decision Day, considering she and her ex-husband Ryan could never find a spark during the entire process and Ryan downloaded a dating app before the pair could even officially end the marriage.

Meanwhile, Johnny shocked MAFS viewers when he said yes on Decision Day despite having complained about Bao often and constantly having doubts about their relationship. Bao, however, no longer saw the potential in the relationship and asked for a divorce on Decision Day which many MAFS fans were happy about.

Rachel and Jose were one of the few to say yes on Decision Day but they split by the reunion while suggesting they were in the process of trying to rekindle. Eventually, news broke that Rachel and Jose had officially gone their separate ways and divorced.

Myrla and Gil’s divorce was perhaps the most shocking as many were rooting for them to succeed. Despite both saying yes on Decision Day, Myrla chose to divorce Gil shortly after, and she now enjoys teasing fans about whether or not her relationship with Johnny has become romantic.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.