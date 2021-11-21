Devin Walker of The Challenge reveals whether Kyle Christie or Amanda Garcia is more manipulative

Devin Walker appears in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season has brought out the best and the worst of various cast members, with several playing sneakier and more manipulative games than their castmates.

In recent episodes, Amanda Garcia and Kyle Christie have had their moments where they drew the ire of castmates due to their particular game moves or “mistakes.”

Devin Walker is friends with both and recently commented about which of his castmates he feels is the more manipulative of the two.

This report will contain some spoilers through Episode 15 of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.

Devin explains which castmate is more manipulative

Being able to manipulate your castmates during The Challenge can be an effective strategy to ensure survival in the game. However, it can also backfire and lead to irritated friends or castmates.

During MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal had Devin Walker as their guest and asked whether Amanda Garcia or Kyle Christie is “more manipulative.”

“For me, it’s Kyle, no doubt. Amanda isn’t overtly sneaky or manipulative unless you kind of allow her to be,” Devin said in the podcast episode.

“Kyle somehow has a reputation for doing this and still is put in a position to be able to do it, which means he’s definitely better at manipulating. Normally, if someone was to do half the things that Kyle would do, it would be, ‘Well, OK, we’re going to vote you in every single time.’ But it doesn’t happen,” Devin shared.

He went on to say that Kyle is a very likable castmate which is why he can get away with being manipulative like that. In addition, Devin said Kyle has “put himself in a position in the past to benefit other people’s games,” but Amanda doesn’t quite have “that weight behind her game.”

Spies, Lies & Allies marks the seventh season for Kyle. The former Geordie Shore star debuted on Vendettas and has reached one final, as he finished second behind Johnny Bananas for the men in the Total Madness season.

Kyle claimed he made ‘mistakes’ in several missions

During his latest season, Kyle has managed to survive in the game, thanks to the veteran alliance and his abilities to win eliminations. His most recent win came in Season 37, Episode 15 against Josh Martinez.

Earlier in that episode, Kyle, part of the Ruby team, made what he claimed was a mistake during the daily mission, though others felt it was something else.

Ruby was supposed to be working with CT Tamburello, Emy Alupie, and Logan Sampedro of the Sapphire team to ensure Emerald didn’t win the mission. That meant stealing dynamite sticks from Emerald’s station and not their other opponents’ station.

However, Kyle grabbed one from the Sapphire station. Kyle claimed it was a mistake, but Sapphire felt he was up to something else. Later in the episode, it caused a heated discussion between CT and Kyle as CT called him out. Kyle ended up going into elimination after that mistake.

That was the second time in the season that cast members felt Kyle screwed them over.

During Episode 4’s Undercover Comms mission involving a large platform hanging over the water, Kyle was supposed to allow his veteran ally Devin Walker and his partner win since they were ahead.

However, Kyle went against them, helping another team. He claimed it was a mistake then, but it had Devin heated at his good friend. They’d patch things up later on, seeming to keep the bromance known as “Dyle” intact.

Due to strong connections and effective strategy, both Devin and Kyle have remained in the game far into the Spies, Lies & Allies season. In Kyle’s case, the ability to be more manipulative than most castmates may also benefit him again as the final gets closer.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.