Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar have plans to move on with their missionary lives. The couple has been in the mission field before but it has been three years since they have been abroad.

It appears that Derick and Jill still have the urge to move forward in planning a return to missionary work. He revealed they have always had long-term plans to be international missionaries since they tied the knot in 2014.

Will Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar leave because of Jim Bob Duggar?

Things have changed significantly for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard where her family is concerned. They went from filming Counting On to being banned from the Duggar compound in a matter of three years.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

In an interview with The Sun, Derick Dillard talked about his and Jill’s plans for doing missionary work. He said, “Our original plan from the time we married was to serve permanently on the international mission field.”

Then he continued, “So, yes, we are definitely open to moving wherever God would lead us.”

The rift between Derick and Jill with her parents hasn’t been easy on them. He has been talking to The Sun for a while now, revealing bits and pieces of what is going on behind the scenes. Derick Dillard revealed that it has been hard to keep relationships with Jill Duggar’s family because of the time they spend at the Duggar compound.

Moving away from Arkansas and breaking free of the hold Jim Bob Duggar has on them appears to be in the long-term plans.

Read More Jill Duggar adds fashionista to her resume as she models for 3130 Clothing

When will Derick and Jill follow through with their missionary plans?

As of now, it appears that Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar aren’t moving too fast with their plans to go back to the mission field. They enrolled their oldest son, Israel, into kindergarten. He will be the first Duggar grandchild to attend public school.

Right now, Derick is halfway through law school. He has been working toward his degree so that he could join the public service field. Jill stays home with the boys while he studies and attends school. In their spare time, Derick delivers food for Grub Hub.

A concrete plan has not been laid out, but it looks like Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar will go back to being missionaries at some point. It is something they enjoyed. They filmed their time in Central America for Counting On, even discussing the dangers on an episode of the show.

While the couple is not currently filming with Counting On, Derick Dillard didn’t rule out a return if the requirements of him and Jill Duggar were met.

TLC likely wouldn’t take them back, but the fact that they would film their lives again opens up doors for other networks.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.