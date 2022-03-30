Derek Hough updates DWTS fans on Cheryl Burke’s condition during divorce

DWTS pros Cheryl Burke and Derek Hough. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Cheryl Burke has kept her fans in the loop when it comes to her current struggles as she works through her divorce.

She asked for people to give her time to process her thoughts, but then shared a trip to the venue where she married Matthew Lawrence. She also shared videos and photos from a wellness retreat she attended.

It was clear she was struggling to process her thoughts and feelings. With her working on her sobriety after years of addiction, it has many fans worried.

Her friend and fellow professional dancer, Derek Hough, was asked about Cheryl and how she is doing during this tough time.

Derek Hough updates DWTS fans on Cheryl Burke

“She’s good,” Derek said in an interview with Us Weekly.

Derek’s girlfriend Hayley Erbert was also there and she said that she has spoken to Cheryl and she is doing well.

“Whenever I’ve talked to her, she’s doing good,” Hayley said. “But she’s got a really good support system so that’s good.”

Neither Cheryl nor Matthew have said anything about the reason they are divorcing, and Derek was a good friend and kept that private as well.

Cheryl filed for divorce in February, listing their separation as January, and claimed irreconcilable differences.

Matthew responded to the divorce and Cheryl wiped all mentions of him from social media

Matthew Lawrence responded to the divorce filings in court.

He agreed with almost everything that Cheryl mentioned in the filing, including asking for the prenup agreement to remain in place.

However, he did have one response that might make this divorce more complicated. He wants Cheryl to pay for all legal fees surrounding the divorce.

After this, Cheryl quickly wiped all existence of her marriage from her social media accounts and unfollowed Matthew on Instagram.

Neither has responded to any questions about the divorce.

Cheryl mentions what is helping during divorce

Cheryl did release a video on Instagram and revealed what has helped her during this time.

“I’ve realized that whenever I am at a point in my life where I have some big emotions to process, the best thing for me to do is to spend some time alone — other than being with [my dog] Ysa of course, but I truly feel like she is a part of me, so she doesn’t count.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return to ABC in late 2022.