DWTS’ Cheryl Burke heads to her wedding venue as she reflects on divorce

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence. Pic credit: @matthewlawrence/Instagram

Cheryl Burke filed for divorce from her husband, Matthew Lawrence.

She then made her first comment about the divorce on her Instagram account to let her fans know that she wanted some time for herself during this tough time in her life.

It turned out that one of Cheryl’s moves was to return to the site where she and Matthew got married almost three years ago.

Cheryl Burke returns to wedding venue to reflect

Cheryl Burke posted on Instagram that she had returned to the wedding venue where she married Matthew Lawrence.

This was the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, where she married Matthew on May 23, 2019.

In one photo, she was on a balcony with her French bulldog Ysabella. In another, she just looked into the camera.

“Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings – with my partner in crime of course,” Cheryl wrote, with Ysabella as her noted partner in crime.

Cheryl then admitted that she was lucky to take this time for herself and transitioned into asking people to help those in Ukraine whose problems were much worse than anything going on in her life.

“I think it’s important to note, that I am so fortunate to be able to pause and take this time for myself. As much as I may be going through personally, it is nothing compared to the suffering in Ukraine right now.”

Cheryl asked people to support those in Ukraine through CARE (@careorg on Instagram).

Cheryl Burke is who filed for the divorce

Cheryl announced on February 24 that she filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

“I’ve realized there isn’t really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” Cheryl wrote. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy.”

The timing was also surprising for her Dancing with the Stars fans.

Cheryl had appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on January 6 and talked about her marriage. She mentioned Matthew’s reptile collection. She said she was never a big fan of the reptiles but also said that opposites attract.

The divorce filings revealed that Cheryl and Matthew separated the very next day.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return to ABC in late 2022.