Matthew Lawrence responds to Cheryl Burke divorce filing

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are divorcing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

After the news broke that Cheryl Burke filed for divorce in February from her husband Matthew Lawrence, she made a few posts about the situation.

In one, Cheryl said that this was a tough time for her and asked for fans to respect her privacy.

She then posted some videos of her going to where the pair wed and seeking some help dealing with the stress of ending her marriage.

Through it all, Matthew Lawrence kept quiet.

Now, Matthew has filed a legal response to Cheryl’s divorce papers.

Matthew Lawrence asks for prenuptial agreement to be upheld

When Cheryl and Matthew got married in 2019, there was a prenuptial agreement involved.

In Matthew’s response sent to the Los Angeles County Superior Court, he asked the courts to terminate all spousal support for both parties and also asked the court to uphold the prenup.

Cheryl revealed in the divorce filings that the two had separated on January 7. The reason cited was irreconcilable differences.

The day prior, on January 6, Cheryl was on The Kelly Clarkson Show and talked about Matthew’s reptile collection. While she said she didn’t like them that much, she gushed that “opposites attract.”

Cheryl once called Matthew her ‘rock’

Professional dancer Cheryl has worked on Dancing with the Stars longer than any other pro, and that is where she met Matthew.

Matthew is the younger brother of Joey Lawrence and he followed in his brother’s footsteps, starring in shows like Boy Meets World and Melissa & Joey, as well as movies like Mrs. Doubtfire.

Cheryl and Matthew met when she was Joey’s dance partner on Dancing with the Stars in 2006. They dated for a year and then broke up, before getting back together in 2017 and marrying in 2019.

“He is just my rock. I don’t know where I would be without him,” Burke said on Good Morning America in October 2020. “When you make a decision, a big decision, a life-altering decision, your friends will change.

“And, you know, some people will support it. Some people won’t. And at the end of the day, you have to be OK with this.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return to ABC in late 2022.