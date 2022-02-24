Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke files for divorce from husband

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Cheryl Burke has filed for divorce from her husband Matthew Lawrence.

Cheryl filed the divorce papers in a Los Angeles courthouse last week.

The couple had been married for three years.

Cheryl Burke divorcing Matthew Lawrence

TMZ reported that Burke filed for divorce last week, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. Burke listed the couple’s date of separation as January 7.

Cheryl met Matthew after his brother, actor Joey Lawrence appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2006. They began dating in February 2007 and broke up in 2008.

Nine years later, they reunited in 2017 and got engaged in May 2018, when Matthew proposed on Cheryl’s 34th birthday.

Cheryl and Matthew got married in May 2019. They never had children together.

Fans might remember Matthew from his roles in the movie Mrs. Doubtfire (one of the kids, Chris) and the TV series Boy Meets World (as Jack).

It was the only marriage for both of them.

Matthew was originally engaged to Passions’ actress Heidi Mueller before he began dating Cheryl for the first time.

Cheryl Burke had previously talked about Matthew’s reptiles

On Thursday, January 6, Cheryl Burke appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and talked about her marriage.

She mentioned that Matthew had 40 or 50 reptiles.

“No snakes, that was the deal. I said no snakes,” Burke told Clarkson. “So when we actually dated over a decade ago, I knew that I was marrying a guy who loves reptiles.”

Cheryl said that he had “Iguanas that look like alligators” and she has a French bulldog that keeps away from the reptile cages.

“She’s my little baby, so I’m like, ‘Stay far away!'” Burke said laughing. “She stays away from the cages.”

During that interview, she also said that she liked animals and he liked reptiles, but that worked for them because “opposites attract.”

The most interesting thing about this interview is that Cheryl was talking about her marriage to Matthew, but this was one day before she claimed that the couple officially separated.

Cheryl Burke not sure of a DWTS return yet

Cheryl Burke has not revealed if she is returning yet.

She has worked more seasons as a pro than anyone else in Dancing with the Stars history.

However, if Cheryl does not want to return to the dance floor as a pro, she had an idea for what she could do.

“In an ideal world Cheryl would love to have this job next year, and not be a dancer,” a source close to Cheryl said. “Essentially it is her own unique role, which would pay tribute to her time in the show and experience but also add value to the artists.”

“People forget Cheryl has given so much of her time and life to this show, often pushing back on family commitments. We are now at a point where something has to change.”

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.