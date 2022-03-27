DWTS Cheryl Burke wipes all existence of Matthew Lawrence from social media

Cheryl Burke from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: Cheryl Burke/YouTube

When Cheryl Burke announced that she had filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence, she showed great sadness on her social media accounts.

However, it seems she is now eager to move on from her ex-husband completely.

As the divorce moves along, Cheryl has now purged her social media accounts of every trace of Matthew. She also unfollowed him on Instagram.

This happened after Matthew responded to the divorce filing and demanded that their prenup be enforced, and Cheryl cover his legal fees in the divorce.

Cheryl Burke purges her social media accounts after divorce filing

Matthew Lawrence reportedly agreed to almost everything in the divorce filing, including the date of marriage, the date of their separation, and the enforcement of the prenup. They also agreed on no spousal support for either person.

Cheryl is a Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, and Matthew is an actor who got his biggest break as a child on Boy Meets World.

However, he wants her to cover all legal fees, where she wanted them to cover their individual fees.

The couple separated on January 7, and the divorce filing was on February 18.

Cheryl cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

It didn’t take long for Cheryl to cut off Matthew on social media and eliminate all traces of him on her account. Matthew has not unfollowed Cheryl on Instagram.

Cheryl Burke has asked for time to cope with divorce

The reason for the divorce and separation is unknown. Matthew has not said anything about the separation, and Cheryl has simply talked about the changes in her life and coping with the divorce.

The last post about her life changes came on March 16, when Cheryl went to a health & wellness resort with her mom.

“One of the most important things I’ve learned lately, and am working hard to implement, is the importance of communicating effectively with your loved ones about where you’re at in your own journey,” Cheryl wrote.

“When you’re able to share honestly it allows them to support you, while also giving you the space that you need to experience whatever it is that you are going through.”

Since then, she has posted photos and videos of her changing her living accommodations and posted a photo of herself as a teenager asking her fans what advice they would give their younger self, saying she has “been thinking a lot about this question lately.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.