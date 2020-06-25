90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg made waves earlier this month when she announced on Instagram that she’d be starting an OnlyFans account.

Deavan, who frequently posts modeling shots to her Instagram account, announced that she would stop posting lingerie and boudoir photos on Instagram and instead put them up on OnlyFans.

Now, she’s causing even more controversy by asking fans to pay for a boob job, and she’s not happy that a blogger leaked the request.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Deavan’s OnlyFans plea

Deavan took to OnlyFans to explain that since having her two children, she’s been “insanely self-conscious” about her breasts. She asked fans to contribute to a fundraiser, saying, “Any donations will get a free photoshoot set at the end of the fundraiser.”

The post was leaked, and Deavan isn’t happy about that.

Instagram account @187anonymousgossipp said they received a private message from Deavan regarding the post.

“It’s illegal to post things on my onlyfans as you make an agreement when signing up,” Deavan said. “I am messaging you to kindly delete the photo. Or I will place a copyright claim which will have your account deleted…that’s what happened to the original account that shared it.”

The fan account apparently did not remove the post, because shortly after the first message, Deavan sent another message saying that she submitted the copyright violation report.

“I hate reporting blogger accounts but when it comes to a website where a legal agreement is set so people don’t take screenshots that’s another issue,” Deavan explained.

@187anonymousgossipp didn’t take too well to Deavan’s threat to shut down their page. “You’re an idiot to think I would subscribe to your lame a** OnlyFans account,” they retorted.

What’s Deavan up to?

Deavan and her husband Jihoon are back for the second season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. This season, viewers will see Deavan make a decision about whether she can permanently move to Jihoon’s native South Korea with her two young children, 4-year-old Drascilla and 1-year-old Taeyang.

Deavan’s struggle is mainly centered on Jihoon’s inability to financially provide for the family. The couple lived with Jihoon’s parents during Deavan’s first stay in Korea, but Deavan wants Jihoon to get a job that pays enough for them to afford a place of their own.

However, Deavan’s plans may not have worked out as she’d hoped- she’s back in America with her two kids. Fans can see how her South Korean misadventure goes throughout the rest of the season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.