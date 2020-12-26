Deavan Clegg takes aim at ‘haters’, says she was a ‘teen mother’ and ‘will never feel shame’

Former 90 Day Fiance personality, Deavan Clegg, has apparently had enough of her haters coming after her and shaming her for being a young mom.

Deavan, who is mother to 5-year-old Drascilla and 2-year-old Taeyang, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jihoon Lee, took to her Instagram stories lashing out at her haters for shaming her.

While she has moved onto a new relationship, she’s seemingly unable to escape criticism for the way she conducts herself.

Deavan says she’s proud to be a young mother

In the now-expired Instagram stories, Deavan shared a snap of Drascilla holding Taeyang from when he was just a small infant.

Her caption was scathing, and a clear message to her haters that she’s never going to feel shame about being a young mom.

“I’m a teen mother..and I’m proud,” she began the post. “I will never be ashamed. I will never feel less of a mother because I became a mother young.”

She continued to explain that she will not apologize for choosing her life.

“I am blessed to have two beautiful children. I will never feel shame because I wanted to keep my babies. I am a survivor of abuse, I will never feel shame that I am a single mother (not anymore).”

Deavan concludes her message by stating that regardless of all the hate she receives, she is a proud mother.

“But for all my haters judging me for this. You aren’t worth my time.. because these two are the most amazing things [that] could have happen[ed] to me. I don’t regret my children: I’ll always be a mommy and I am thankful for that. I love you two with everything in my body,” she wrote.

Deavan claims she and Drascilla experienced abuse in Korea

Since returning to the U.S. Deavan has remained adamant that she and Drascilla experienced abuse while living in Korea with her ex-husband, Jihoon.

Initially, Deavan claimed that Jihoon and his family had abused Drascilla and that three-inches of her hair had been pulled out.

Since the initial accusation, Deavan has remained vocal about the alleged abuse, although the footage at the end of last season seemed to contradict her claims.

Recently, Deavan has collaborated with her current boyfriend, Topher Park, for his online publication Toph&her, which includes an upcoming documentary.

In the released teaser trailer, Deavan claims that Drascilla seems to be suffering from PTSD. Topher seems to back these claims as he explains an incident where Drascilla was convinced that someone was outside her window.

Jihoon vehemently denies any claims of abuse and fans remain skeptical.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.