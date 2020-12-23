Is Deavan Clegg engaged to Topher Park? Here’s why 90 Day Fiance fans think so

Is Deavan Clegg back off the market? After sparking engagement rumors earlier this year, Deavan posted a couple of pics on her Instagram stories with what looks like an engagement ring.

Deavan and her boyfriend, Topher Park, haven’t been shy in sharing their love for one another. In fact, Deavan continually gushes about Topher on Instagram. And, after her disastrous marriage to Jihoon Lee, fans are thrilled to see her so happy.

Deavan shares snap of her Christmas nails, inadvertently shares a good look at her ring

While showing off her festive Christmas nails, Deavan also shared a close up of a ring that she’s been wearing on her left ring finger for months.

In the now-expired Instagram story, captured by InTouch, the ring had fans wondering if this is further proof that Deavan and Topher plan to tie the knot.

Although the ring can be seen in other Instagram posts, this Instagram story was the first time fans and followers were able to see the ring close up.

Fans and followers first took notice of the ring when Deavan shared a picture of the couple in their Halloween costumes. It seemed that both she and Topher were wearing rings.

Deavan had engagement rumors swirling again when she shared a picture of her and Topher kissing. The snap was part of a photoshoot for his online magazine Toph&her.

His online publication, which Deavan has become intimately involved in, brought some harsh criticism from fans who have followed her ongoing drama with her ex-husband, Jihoon.

Fans call Deavan out for twisting the truth

With all the speculation surrounding their engagement, some fans have managed to move on from the ongoing drama between Deavan and Jihoon.

Fans may recall that Deavan and Jihoon exchanged jabs on social media after their storyline aired in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Deavan was called out for her treatment of Jihoon and fans came for the mom-of-two when Jihoon insinuated that she was blocking his attempts to care for the son they share, Taeyang.

She was also accused of using Topher as bait to hurt Jihoon each time she shared pictures of Topher interacting or holding Taeyang.

Naturally, Deavan denied the claims and doubled down on her allegation that Jihoon had been abusive towards herself and her 5-year-old daughter, Drascilla.

Topher and Deavan are said to be releasing a documentary about their lives and in the released teaser trailer, Deavan alleged that Drascilla is suffering from PTSD because of her experiences in Korea.

And, although it sounds devastating, fans have claimed that Deavan isn’t being honest and is twisting the truth to fit her own narrative.

If the couple is indeed engaged, hopefully, Deavan won’t let her feud with Jihoon or other personal drama steal the moment.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.