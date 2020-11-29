Ji-who? Deavan Clegg and Topher Park make out in shared photos and her 90 Day Fiance fans can’t get enough

Deavan Clegg’s chemistry with her current boyfriend, Topher Park, just keeps intensifying.

And although fans are currently still watching her marriage to ex-husband, Jihoon Lee, play out on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan’s current love life is on display for the world to see.

On a regular basis, Deavan shares updates of her life with Topher, including posts to Instagram and on her YouTube channel.

Recently, Deavan posted another snap of the couple sharing a passionate kiss to Instagram.

Deavan shares steamy pic and her fans love it

Taking to her Instagram, Deavan shared a pic of her and Topher sharing a kiss with his hands around her waist and her hand up to his face.

Deavan’s caption stated, “And that is a wrap! Today was so much fun! So happy I got to experience this with you @hyu.nw.”

She then went on to encourage her followers to follow Topher’s online fashion magazine Toph&her.

Fans seemed to love the new picture of the couple and many of them let her know how great they look together.

“You guys make a beautiful couple,” said one follower.

Another shared, “I love you guys together! So beautiful.”

Yet another commenter even brought up Deavan’s ex, writing, “Ji-who?”

There were also plenty of comments that came for Deavan and criticized her new relationship since they’ve just recently seen her on the show, still married to Jihoon.

But, as they do, her fans stepped in and supported her.

“Leave her alone and take your hate elsewhere she’s entitled to love and be happy,” said one fan in the personality’s defense.

Deavan seems over her relationship with Jihoon

While Deavan and Topher’s happiness seems genuine, her breakup with Jihoon has been anything but pleasant.

Since fans first found out about their split, the two have exchanged consistent jabs over social media.

In addition to her 5-year-old daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship, Deavan also shares a child with Jihoon, their 2-year-old son, Taeyang. Jihoon claims that he tries to stay involved in his son’s life although an ocean separates them.

Following their breakup, Deavan moved herself and the children from Korea all the way back to the U.S.

But the drama didn’t end there.

Allegations have circulated that Jihoon abused Drascilla while they were living in Korea. Naturally, Jihoon has denied these claims, but Deavan is adamant that the abuse occured.

The former couple also seems to enjoy trolling each other. Just this past Halloween, Jihoon went so far as to dress up as Edward Scissorhands, a tattoo that Deavan has on her arm.

Regardless of the state of her previous relationship, Deavan seems happier than ever with Topher and is clearly working towards building her brand since her exit from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.