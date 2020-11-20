Deavan Clegg denies she was fired from 90 Day Fiance cast – Here’s why we probably won’t see her anyway

Although viewers are watching Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee preparing to get married in a lavish wedding on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, where they are now couldn’t be further from that.

After production ended last year — with the help of TLC — Deavan left the country and Jihoon has some pretty heavy abuse allegations against him.

The couple was not present at the Tell All

While Deavan would love to tell the full story of what happened, she explained that she couldn’t due to upcoming court proceedings. At first, she was vague about the situation, calling Jihoon’s actions “vile” against Drascilla, but it wasn’t until he aired his truth in a famous multi-page Instagram story that she chose to speak out.

Jihoon’s portrayal of the events minimizes the tense situation, but Deavan reveals he allegedly ripped out three inches of her daughter’s hair.

Due to the on-going abuse claims, TLC did not want the couple in close quarters and chose to uninvite them from the Tell All.

The couple has been keeping fans entertained on social media as their stories continue to differ.

She makes it clear she was not fired

According to Deavan, the media was claiming that she was let go from 90 Day Fiance. While the couple will not be present for the Tell All special, she told fans that she was not fired from the TLC show.

In an effort to clear things up, she wrote on her Instagram stories, “I’m seeing alot of articles and Youtube videos that I’ve been fired. I would like to address this. I’ve never been fired. That is fake news. I am still attached to Sharp [Entertainment].”

She clearly made her future intentions on the show known by saying, “I just don’t want to continue to film if ever asked.”

Since the breakup with Jihoon, her personal life has been under a microscope. Everything from her new man to Drascilla is constantly criticized. She’s currently dating Korean actor Christopher ‘Topher’ Park after they happened to meet on a flight when she flew to Korea to see Jihoon.

Facing major scrutiny for trying to replace Jihoon as Taeyang’s father, fans criticized her for dressing her boyfriend and son in matching outfits.

Will this be the last we see of Deavan Clegg in the 90 Day Fiance universe?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.