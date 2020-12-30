Deavan Clegg shares love for 90 Day Fiance co-star Erika Owens, says thanks for ‘having my back’

Former 90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg seems to have nothing but love for her former co-star Erika Owens and Erika’s boyfriend, Chris.

Although the 24-year-old has been receiving plenty of hate and criticism online lately, that didn’t stop her from showing her supporters, like Erika and Chris, a little love.

Posting to her Instagram story, Deavan thanked the couple for all of their support and made it clear that their friendship extends far past the confines of reality television.

Deavan thanks Erika and Chris for ‘always standing up’ for her

In the sweet post, Deavan shared a picture of Erika and her boyfriend Chris along with a caption of adoration.

“can we take a moment to admire this amazing couple. Thank you for always standing up for me and having my back. I wish nothing but happiness for you two! I can’t wait to see you guys soon hopefully,” she wrote.

Deavan’s ongoing drama with her ex-husband, Jihoon Lee, has been a hot topic for 90 Day Fiance fans in recent months.

Before the couple’s full storyline aired on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, rumors were already swirling that the couple had broken up and Deavan had already moved on with another man.

Since then, Deavan has received criticism for everything from keeping her youngest son, Taeyang, away from his father, Jihoon, to issuing abuse allegations against the Korean native.

Deavan has stood her ground and stuck to her story that Jihoon had abused both her and her daughter, Drascilla, and has gone so far as to claim she believes that Drascilla is currently suffering from PTSD.

Erika came to Deavan’s defense after a past abuser was revealed online

It wasn’t long after that when the identity of Deavan’s daughter, Drascilla’s, biological father was revealed and that set Deavan off.

She claimed to have a lifelong protective order against her ex and she was devastated that her fans were learning who he was.

At the time, Deavan shared a message telling her haters that they’d “won.”

However, Erika was one of the first to come forward and defend Deavan. She claimed that victim-blaming was never okay, regardless of who the person is.

“The victim blaming in the comments here is pretty disgusting. There’s no excuse for bullying not even if someone ‘went on a show’…we’re still human beings and just because we are public figures to an extent it shouldn’t justify the hatred and bullying thrown our way by strangers. Sending so much love and support to @deavanclegg I love you girl xx,” she wrote.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.