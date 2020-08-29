Erika Owens defends Deavan Clegg from ‘victim blaming’ after 90 Day Fiance fans turn on her

Erika Owens is one of the most beloved cast members in the 90 Day Fiance franchise. The pink-and-blue-haired 24-year-old won over viewers with her kind heart, free spirit, and killer fashion sense.

Since appearing last season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Erika has become a regular on B90 Strikes Back. She’s also started an OnlyFans account where she posts photos and videos alone and with her new boyfriend Chris.

But recently, Erika has used her fame to defend a fellow 90 Day alum – The Other Way’s Deavan Clegg.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Erika comes to Deavan’s defense

Deavan has taken a lot of heat from 90 Day viewers recently for her parenting skills, treatment of Jihoon, and more.

Most recently, the biological father of Deavan’s daughter Drascilla was publicly revealed against Deavan’s wishes. Deavan has a restraining order against Drascilla’s dad and says that he abused her while they were in a relationship. She took to Instagram to vent her frustration.

“This isn’t a game…you guys did me in you win…thanks for leaking who Drascilla’s bio is…I’m done you guys win thanks a lot,” Deavan wrote. “There is a reason I have a life long protective order…you guys don’t know the truth or half of it. Have fun with your dumb show.”

Deavan continued, implying that there was more to the story than what fans believe. She wrote, “I can’t wait for you guys to find out the horrible reason I moved back to America…Truth will come out eventually.”

Erika chimed in about Deavan, defending her from the fan criticism she’s faced.

“The victim blaming in the comments here is pretty disgusting,” Erika wrote. “There’s no excuse for bullying not even if someone ‘went on a show’…we’re still human beings and just because we are public figures to an extent it shouldn’t justify the hatred and bullying thrown our way by strangers. Sending so much love and support to @deavanclegg I love you girl xx.”

Deavan has split from Jihoon

Erika’s support comes at a difficult time for Deavan.

Deavan recently moved back to America from South Korea and split with her husband Jihoon. Jihoon confirmed the news on an Instagram Live session.

Deavan has reportedly already moved on with a new man.

The split isn’t a complete surprise. On this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, fans saw Deavan and Jihoon continue to struggle in their relationship. Deavan faced huge obstacles as an American moving to South Korea with two young children, and the pair struggled to communicate due to their language barrier.

Fans can continue to follow the pair throughout the rest of the season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.