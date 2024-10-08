Deadliest Catch’s Captain Keith Colburn battles for his life at Anchorage General

Captain Keith Colburn of Deadliest Catch is facing a dire health crisis following a cardiac emergency at sea.

Colburn was seen unresponsive in one of the most dramatic moments in the series.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Monte, acting as co-captain, immediately took the lead, steering the Wizard toward the nearest airstrip for an urgent medevac to get Keith the help he needed.

Despite Monte’s efforts to manage the situation, many fans criticized his response, feeling that he lacked urgency and decisiveness during his brother’s critical health crisis.

The dramatic event, highlighted in the recent episodes of Season 20, showcases the perils of life aboard the F/V Wizard and the intense risks of the crabbing industry.

The next installment, Episode 17, airs on October 8 and will delve deeper into this life-threatening ordeal and its aftermath.

Keith Colburn was stabilized before being admitted to Anchorage General Hospital

The crisis began when Colburn experienced a sudden collapse during a heated exchange with his brother, Monte Colburn, over operational decisions that had led to significant financial losses.

Keith reported symptoms, including numbness and tingling on his left side—signs pointing to a transient ischemic attack (TIA), often known as a mini-stroke.

This medical emergency required immediate attention, prompting Monte to navigate the Wizard through rough seas to reach the nearest airstrip for a medevac.

The incident unfolded approximately 60 miles from the nearest port, adding to the challenge of coordinating medical aid in such a remote location. The crew managed to stabilize Keith temporarily until he could be transported to Anchorage General Hospital.

Viewers will witness the harrowing moments as the Wizard’s crew and Keith’s family anxiously await updates on his condition.

Keith and Monte’s bond is showcased in the Deadliest Catch

While the episode focuses on Keith’s struggle, it also highlights the strong bonds within the crabbing community. Monte’s determination to bring his brother to safety illustrates the camaraderie that is a hallmark of the show. Despite their earlier disagreements, Monte’s actions underscore the sense of duty that characterizes life on the Bering Sea​.

This isn’t the first time Keith Colburn has faced health challenges. The seasoned captain, who has been part of Deadliest Catch for nearly 20 years, has previously contended with serious medical conditions, including a spinal infection and a painful umbilical hernia.

His resilience in the face of these hardships has made him a central figure on the show, known for his dedication to his crew and their safety​.

The upcoming episode is expected to provide a closer look at Keith’s ongoing recovery efforts and the emotional impact of the event on his crew. As fans eagerly await updates on his condition, this chapter of Deadliest Catch promises to be one of the most intense and emotional in the series’ history​

Don’t miss Episode 17 of Deadliest Catch as Captain Keith Colburn’s life hangs in the balance. Tune in on Tuesday, October 8, at 8/7c on Discovery.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Discovery.