Deadliest Catch star Captain Keith Colburn faces a cardiac emergency at sea

In a dramatic episode of Deadliest Catch, Captain Keith Colburn faced a serious medical scare while at sea.

During Season 20, Episode 16, titled My Brother’s Keeper, Colburn suffered a cardiac event, causing an emergency aboard the F/V Wizard.

His brother, Monte Colburn, who serves as the co-captain, had to take immediate action to ensure Keith received the medical help he urgently needed.

Monte raced to get the Wizard to the nearest airstrip for a medevac while the rest of the fleet anxiously awaited updates on Keith’s condition.

The situation was made even more challenging when the Wizard had to navigate the treacherous port entry at Saint Paul in difficult weather conditions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The stakes were high, as the vessel was hundreds of miles from any major medical facility, which added to the gravity of the situation. In such remote parts of the Bering Sea, crew members are often their first responders, making the emergency even more daunting.

Deadliest Catch stars Keith and Monte argued before the collapse

The cardiac event occurred during an argument between Keith and Monte over an earlier navigational decision that resulted in empty crab pots and a significant loss of $30,000 in fuel.

As emotions flared, Keith suddenly collapsed in the wheelhouse and became unresponsive. Despite this terrifying moment, the crew swiftly stabilized the situation until further help could be arranged.

The intense episode left fans on edge, with the conclusion set to unfold in tonight’s episode.

Keith Colburn previously had a medical scare

Keith Colburn has had his share of health challenges in the past. In a previous season, he dealt with an umbilical hernia, which caused severe pain and forced him to lie on the deck for relief. This wasn’t the first time health issues had impacted his ability to continue the season.

In 2018, he also faced osteomyelitis, a serious bacterial infection in his spine, which nearly cost him an entire crabbing season.

Fortunately, recent updates indicate that Keith is doing well and has recovered from the cardiac incident featured on Deadliest Catch this season. Despite his reputation for having a fiery temper, he has always shown dedication to his crew’s safety and the Wizard’s success.

As the milestone 20th season of Deadliest Catch continues, Keith and his team’s challenges highlight life’s harsh realities and high stakes while crabbing on the Bering Sea.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on the Discovery Channel.